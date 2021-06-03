LUXY Helps Limos Compete with Rideshare Services as Travel Returns

New SaaS based Startup Introduces Inventory Optimization to the Executive Black Car Industry

SHELTON, CT, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LUXY, a new discount booking platform allows business and leisure travelers to request executive black cars at Uber-like prices. LUXY is not a limo company. It is a technology company with a SaaS-enabled solution, and it is introducing inventory optimization to the livery industry for the first time. LUXY is already up and running in over 250 cities throughout North America. By leveraging a similar optimization strategy that powers online travel sites like Kayak, Expedia and Priceline, LUXY connects customers with excess inventory throughout its affiliate network of black car operators. LUXY sets the price at attractive rates and rides can be booked by phone, desktop or app.

As rideshare companies continue to disrupt the livery industry, LUXY provides a revenue stream for independent black car companies looking to expand operations. Independent livery companies with limited advertising and technology budgets have been unable to compete with rideshare operators - - until now. "LUXY has set the new standard in experience and is positioned to become the next generation in the rideshare space. It provides safe, affordable, insured drivers and a dependable fleet of affiliates that operate consistently at all hours," said Paul Breitenbach, former CMO of Priceline and current LUXY board member.

As the economy reopens, LUXY appeals to the top three factors on the passenger’s mind: price, safety, and reliability. LUXY’s affiliates employ full time, professional drivers and use clean, luxury vehicles for a 5-star experience. Although initially geared towards airport rides including optional features such as Car Seats, Meet and Greet, and Trip Protection, passengers can also book trips for special events either in advance or near on-demand. For the business traveler, LUXY’s Concierge Program provides companies with a dedicated platform to book multiple rides for employees. When considering hotel and airport parking rates, gas, tolls and other car rental expenses, LUXY is the smart choice. LUXY promotes ESG values by reducing traffic and lowering carbon emissions.

“We’re very excited to introduce to the black car industry the same inventory optimization model that transformed the hotel and airline industries 25 years ago,'' says Joe Salemme, LUXY CEO. "In the quiet of the pandemic, we took the opportunity to improve our booking platform and strengthen our affiliate network. There are now thousands of available luxury vehicles at any given time and LUXY is the easiest and least expensive option to book them for a great black car experience. And unlike rideshares, we have a 24/7 customer service center for our valued riders.”

About LUXY™

LUXY is the new, smart way to book executive black car service at rideshare prices. Travelers can rely on a premium experience through LUXYs expanding network of professional drivers and services. With LUXY, customers are assured of an affordable, safe, reliable ride in style and comfort. Every LUXY ride is supported by our cutting-edge technology and 24/7 live customer care team, ensuring a stress-free ride, every time. Users can book all the rides they need through LUXY's easy-to-use-app, at LUXYride.com, or by calling 833.GET.LUXY. Learn more at luxyride.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.