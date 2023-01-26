Dr. Twanna Carter to Inspire Women at 1st Annual Girl Powerhouse National Conference
The Girl Powerhouse Network National Conference was created to bring positive like-minded women together to inspire and support each other...and to make a positive impact on the world!”UPPER MARLBORO, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first-ever Girl Powerhouse National Conference is just around the corner and attendees are in for a treat! The 1st Annual Girl Powerhouse National Conference is set to be an inspiring event for women across the country.
The conference, which will take place on January 28, 2023 at the Four Points by Sheraton Ontario-Rancho Cucamonga, CA has announced that Dr. Twanna Carter will be a featured motivational speaker.
Dr. Carter states it’s an absolute honor to be a part of this inaugural event. She’ll be speaking about how to break free from limiting beliefs and create the life you’ve always wanted. By harnessing the power of your thoughts and creating positive change in your life. Discover how to tap into the power of your mindset and use it to create the life of your dreams.
Dr. Twanna Carter is a professional certified coach, author, and speaker who has been devoted to empowering women since the start of her career. She has appeared on podcasts and radio programs, sharing her story of overcoming adversity and inspiring others to do the same. As a career coach, she works with stressed, busy women executives, who are plagued by impostor syndrome, self-criticism, and doubt to alleviate their stress so that they can find peace of mind and fully focus on excelling in their careers.
As a motivational speaker at the Girl Powerhouse National Conference, Dr. Carter will share her experiences and advice with attendees in hopes of encouraging them to reach their fullest potential in life.
Join us for the first annual conference where we celebrate women, talk about some challenges we conquer, and love on each other the way true sisters do! Virtual and in person options are available for attendees.
In spirit of giving, 10% of the proceeds from this event and the sales of the Visionary Authors books and the Auction Fundraiser money will be donated to charity.
