Tree Removal to Close Route 32 (River Road) February 16 in New Hope Borough, Solebury Township

01/25/2023

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that tree removal operations will close a section of Route 32 (River Road) in New Hope Borough and Solebury Township, Bucks County.





Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:



Local access will be maintained up to the work zone. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The operation is weather dependent.





Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.







For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin

















MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797











# # #

