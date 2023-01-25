Vehicle, Speed Restrictions Lifted on Interstates in Northwest Region

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has lifted the vehicle and speed restrictions on interstates in the northwest region. Restrictions remain in place in other parts of the state.



Drivers are reminded to continue to use caution while traveling during winter weather conditions and to avoid unnecessary travel whenever possible.

PennDOT will continue to monitor changes in the weather, including precipitation and wind speeds, to determine if reimplementation of any restrictions is needed as the storm continues..

Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department's primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

