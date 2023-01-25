District 12 Road Closures Due to Downed Trees and Wires

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT is advising motorists that the following state roadways are closed at this time due to downed trees and wires.

Westmoreland County:

Route 1023 (Nature Run Road) in Ligonier Township from Center Street to Kissell Springs Road.

Route 2016 (Youngstown Ridge Avenue) in Unity Township from Solomon Temple Road to Melville Road.

Route 2043 (Lunn Run Road/Darlington Rector Road) in Ligonier Township from Sunningwell Drive to Orange Lane.

As issues are addressed, roadways will be reopened as soon as it is safe to do so. For the latest information on roadway closures and conditions, please visit www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.gov/District12.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7135 or mmaczko@pa.gov

# # #

