Tribal Health's Whittney LaCroix Named one of SIA 2022 Global Power 150 Women in Staffing
Whittney's deep clinical experience and empathy for healthcare professionals have helped us address Native health disparities and the staffing shortage crisis at the same time.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whittney LaCroix (Sicangu Lakota), Chief Nursing Officer at Tribal Health, has been named to the 2022 Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list by Staffing Industry Analysts. The annual SIA list recognizes female staffing leaders whose ingenuity and dedication are recreating the future of staffing.
— Morgan Haynes, President
"Whittney is a visionary and we’re so thrilled to see her recognized this way," said Morgan Haynes, President of Tribal Health. "Her deep clinical experience and empathy for healthcare professionals have helped us address Native health disparities and the staffing shortage crisis at the same time. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the industry to reinvent clinical environments through smarter staffing strategies – and Whittney has accomplished that in a way that centers both patient care and the provider experience.”
LaCroix said she was deeply honored to be named to the SIA Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list. “As a Lakota woman, it is my responsibility to step up and contribute to our communities in any way that I can. I did not get where I am without countless others before me paving the way. In turn, I hope I can show other young Native women that they have the power to get out in the world, represent our culture, and step into roles like mine to create positive change.”
LaCroix previously served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Rosebud Indian Health Service (IHS) Unit and Director of Nursing of the White River Health Care Center, where she led efforts that earned a 5-star quality rating by the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) and a zero-deficiency survey from the South Dakota Department of Health. She has developed clinical programs for Native American communities across a variety of disciplines, including emergency medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics, elder care, and long-term care.
Safe staffing models that emphasize competent, compassionate nursing care at the bedside are the crux of LaCroix’s current programs. “The pandemic has shown us what chronic understaffing has done to our nursing workforce,” she said. “We must stop asking our nurses to do more with less. Tribal Health is constantly focused on new and innovative ways to solve these issues for our staff and the communities we serve.”
Brian Gallagher, Chief Clinical Officer, said, “Whittney’s unique perspective blends her boots on the ground leadership style and her own patient experience. Her impressive background and experience gives her the insight and innovation to solve the staffing shortages plaguing healthcare right now. She knows a positive staffing experience helps recruit and retain top-tier nurses, which leads to better patient outcomes and increased team member satisfaction. Her dedication to our amazing staff and her commitment to Tribal communities are a key factor in improving healthcare in Indian Country."
Women named to the Global Power 150 Women in Staffing will be honored at a dinner ceremony during SIA’s Executive Forum North America on March 8, 2023 at 7:15pm at Fontainebleau Miami Beach.
To learn more about Tribal Health staffing solutions, visit https://tribalhealth.com/for-clients/.
About Tribal Health
Tribal Health provides emergency medicine, critical care, primary and behavioral health care, as well as consulting and staffing services, to Tribal and federal healthcare facilities nationwide. The only organization of its kind, Tribal Health is committed to transforming Native American and Indigenous communities from within, improving access to care, empowering providers, and delivering high quality, culturally sensitive care that is tailored to Indigenous needs. Learn more at tribalhealth.com.
