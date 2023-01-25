TCEQ approves fines totaling $475,411

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $423,255 against 26 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: ten air quality, three multi-media, two municipal wastewater discharge, six petroleum storage tank, two public water supply and two water quality.

A default order was issued for the following enforcement categories: one municipal solid waste.

In addition, on Jan. 17 and Jan. 24, the executive director approved penalties totaling $52,156 against 26 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Feb. 8, 2023. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.