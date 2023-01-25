INOVATIV Makes the Deploy More User-Friendly Than Ever

INOVATIV has made updates to the Deploy, its mobile, vertical rack-mount workstation model.

AZUSA, CALIFORNIA, US, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INOVATIV recently updated the Deploy, its vertical rack-mount workstation. The 2023 Deploy is designed to give users an even better experience with studio work, location work, and travel.

The 2023 Deploy features an entirely new frame and more comfortable pull handles. It also has height adjustable Quick Grips that can rotate 360°, 38 threaded mounting points for accessories, Load Handles that fit any of those mounting points, and a locking bottom drawer.

While the Deploy is ideal for studio and location use, it’s also designed to travel and move around well. The new model has INOVATIV’s EVO Wheel System on the front and 20” traction wheels on the rear. The EVO Wheel System swivels for navigation and comes with removable foot brakes for safety, while the rear wheels make it easier to move over rugged terrain and uneven surfaces. The Deploy frame also separates in half so users can easily load it in vehicles.

Like the previous model, the 2023 Deploy has a small footprint with an expandable working surface. The model has collapsible side wings that let the Deploy stay compact and easy to maneuver. When extended, the wings increase the working surface from 21.125” to 45.125” in length. The working surface is 42.5” high, making it comfortable for most standing workflows.

The Deploy has 16U of rack space that users can access from either the front or back of the cart. There are four removable aluminum side panels to protect the inside of the workstation while also letting users access any internal rack-mounted components.

The Deploy is compatible with industry-standard 19” rack-mounted systems. Users can customize their workstation by mounting accessories on rear mounts, the rear crossbar, the center mast bracket, or around the frame. There are 3/8”-16 threaded mounting points integrated throughout the frame and 16 replaceable 3/8"-16 accessory bars. The top surface also has a 2.5” cable passthrough hole to make cable management easy.

Like other INOVATIV products, the Deploy is designed and manufactured in Southern California, USA. It is made with premium grade materials and craftsmanship for reliability.

The Deploy is available through the INOVATIV website and other retailers.

About INOVATIV

INOVATIV - Headquartered in Southern California, USA, INOVATIV aims to set the standard for workflow efficiency through innovative designs, premium quality products, and excellent customer service. Mobile workstations, equipment carts, accessory mounting solutions, and portable laptop workstations are just a few of the many products INOVATIV has to offer. For over a decade, INOVATIV products have become the standard for professionals in the photo, film, broadcast, live streaming, industrial, and corporate industries worldwide.

As an ISO 9001 Certified company, INOVATIV is dedicated to ensuring both products and services consistently exceed customer expectations through the use of certified quality management systems.

https://www.inovativ.com/