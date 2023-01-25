Submit Release
UTAH GOVERNOR’S SPIRIT OF SERVICE AWARD

We’re excited to announce the second annual Governor’s Spirit of Service Award! Like so many Utahns, we are constantly looking for opportunities to listen, learn from one another and improve people’s lives. The goal of the Governor’s Spirit of Service Award is to recognize individuals and groups who are making a difference in our community through acts of service. 

Service is an integral part of our administration – and a core part of who we are as people. We look forward to serving our neighbors, and have been fortunate to serve alongside our staff, family and friends on the campaign trail and throughout our time in office. We know how important it is to give back. 

Utah leads the nation in volunteerism, and there are so many of you engaged in important service work that too often goes unnoticed. So we want to recognize you!

Our second annual “Governor’s Spirit of Service Award” will be given to four individuals and four organizations at an award ceremony in early May. 

To nominate an individual or organization doing extraordinary service, please fill out this form. We will be accepting nominations through March 10, 2023. 

###

