Newwave Foundation Presents: Money Talk$

A Financial Literacy Empowerment Webinar Series in honor of Black History Month

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newwave Foundation is pleased to announce the third rendition in their annual financial literacy educational series, “Money Talk$”. The series plays a role in developing financial wellness and bridging the information gap for communities of color left behind by current educational practices. This need is particularly urgent within the Black community where, according to a 2022 study on the TIAA Institute-GFLEC Personal Finance Index, only 37% of African Americans were able to correctly answer a financial literacy questionnaire, compared to 55% of white respondents.

In celebration of Black History Month, Money Talk$ takes off on February 23rd, 2023 with a panel of leading Black financial experts: Entrepreneur and Investor Ross Mac of Maconomic$, CEO & Founder of the Frugal Feminista Kara Stevens, Top 100 Financial Advisors George Acheampong Jr., and Co-founder of Black and Brown Make Green podcast Natasha Carillo. The panel moderator is Storyteller, Brand Consultant, Executive Producer & Host of “She Did That”, Renae L. Bluitt.

This year's conversation will focus on managing finances during challenging times where panelists will share their personal stories, while offering tips and principles that underpin financial clarity, decision-making, and ultimately, success with hopes to educate, uplift and inspire action.

“I believe that the lack of financial literacy is one of the premier issues facing today’s generation, especially in the African American community. Our kids aren’t learning how to properly manage their money in school, and are barely getting the message at home. That is where forums like our upcoming webinar Money Talk$ plays a crucial role in helping to bridge the financial learning gap, and consequently increase economic empowerment,” said Sherifah Munis, Co-Producer of Money Talks Webinar and Founder & Executive Director at Newwave Foundation.

“Financial wellness is a critical component to a more equitable and just society — and key to ensuring that at the individual level, that early commitment to living life as a changemaker can flourish and bloom," said Laura Plato, Co-Producer of the Money Talks Webinar, Founder of New Frequency LLC, and Chief Operating Officer at SkysTheLimit.org.

MoneyTalk$ goes live Thursday, February 23rd at 9:30am PT/12:30pm EST. To register go here.



About Newwave:

Founded in 2015, the Newwave Foundation (NWF) is an organization of passionate dreamers and achievers on a mission to equalize the educational playing field for students who deserve a shot at their own success. We work to achieve this goal through partnerships with like-minded organizations to provide scholarship opportunities, educational workshops and hands-on learning events. Our core belief is to inspire the next generation of dreamers to rise to their highest potential. We believe that the only way to go is UP.

To learn more about Newwave Foundation, please visit www.newwave-foundation.org.

Media Contact: For Interviews and more information

Monique Webber at monique@mlwpr.com.