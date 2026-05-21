BLACK MENSWEAR WINS TWO TELLY AWARDS FOR 'DEAR BLACK MAN' AND 'THE CHECK-IN WITH BLACK MENSWEAR' PODCAST

Texas-Based Cultural Agency Earns National Recognition for Content That Centers Black Men

To win for two content series that directly pour into our audience brings a very special feeling.”
— NeAndre Broussard, Founder of Black Menswear

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Menswear, a cultural impact agency dedicated to connecting brands with a global audience of Black men, has been named a two-time winner at the 47th Annual Telly Awards. The agency's viral social media series 'Dear Black Man' earned a Silver Telly in the Series: Social Impact category, while 'The Check-In with Black Menswear' podcast received a Bronze Telly in the Series: Interview & Talk Show category.

Black Menswear is an independent agency, founded by NeAndre Broussard, built on community-first values and a mission rooted in representation, earning recognition alongside some of the most established names in media is a testament to what becomes possible when content is created with genuine purpose. The Telly Awards, now in its 47th season, drew over 13,000 entries from across six continents — and Black Menswear earned two.

Dear Black Man is a viral social media series that delivers affirming, community-driven messages to Black men from within the African American community. Since its launch, the series has resonated deeply with audiences across the country, generating millions of impressions and sparking conversation around identity, representation, and the importance of positive imagery for Black men in digital spaces.

The Check-In with Black Menswear is a podcast that challenges negative stereotypes by amplifying the voices of inspiring individuals through candid, community-centered conversations. The series has welcomed a roster of prominent guests including Tabitha Brown, Scott Evans, D Smoke, Nina Parker, Karl Kani, and Sir John, among others — covering stories of resilience, reinvention, and lived experience that connect directly with Black men and their communities.

"To win for two content series that directly pour into our audience brings a very special feeling," said NeAndre Broussard, CEO of Black Menswear. "It's somewhat a validation that the stories we tell through our podcast and our man-on-the-street content accurately represent our greater mission to provide a digital safe space for our audience to feel appreciated and elevated. There have been times when I question whether our message is still resonating and this is some pleasant confirmation."

The recognition comes at a pivotal moment for Black Menswear, which has expanded its reach significantly over the past year through its partnership with Woodford Reserve on the Spirited Soirée national tour, a flash mob series now spanning 20-plus cities and three continents, and a collaboration with the Newark Museum of Art on Heritage & Legacy: Homecoming — a photography exhibition honoring HBCU culture and tradition.

About Black Menswear:
Black Menswear is a cultural impact agency connecting brands to a global audience of Black men. Through strategic content, influencer activation, experiential events, and community development, the agency delivers purpose-driven campaigns that help companies realize the return on investment of culture-first engagement. With a presence across major cities and a reach that spans international borders, Black Menswear is transforming how brands authentically engage with culture by putting community first. For more information, visit www.blackmenswear.com.

Monique Webber
MLWPR
+1 702-867-2400
email us here

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