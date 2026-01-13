Eve Milan New York Wellness and Social Club Opens in White Plains, Blending Skincare, Science, and Community

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning esthetician and beauty entrepreneur Eden Gilliam has officially opened the doors to Eve Milan New York Wellness and Social Club, a 2,300 sq ft sanctuary where clinical skincare meets holistic wellness and community. Located in the heart of downtown White Plains at 33 S Broadway, White Plains, NY 10601, this new flagship destination expands Eden’s legacy of results-driven skincare with a full-service, immersive wellness experience.

Born out of Eden’s 16-year career in the beauty and skincare industry—and her personal journey as a teen mom turned founder—this space was thoughtfully designed to nourish not only skin, but also the mind, body, and spirit.

“After 16 years as a solo esthetician, I realized the women I served were stressed, overwhelmed, and rarely poured into themselves,” said Eden. “They needed more than what my 300-square-foot studio could offer. Our new 2,300-square-foot wellness space is my love letter to every caregiver. Now, there is finally a space designed for you to take care of yourself.”

The new Eve Milan New York studio offers an expansive treatment menu, including:

--Advanced facials and skin treatments, like the signature Lux Lift Anti-Aging Facial and Jet Plasma Therapy

--Wellness services, including a cold plunge, infrared sauna, salt therapy, and pelvic therapy

--Japanese Head Spa treatments for deep relaxation and scalp health

--Dedicated facial and massage rooms for one-on-one experiences

--Full brow and waxing services, with a focus on precision and comfort

--Spa parties, corporate wellness plans and group packages, reinforcing its mission of community-centered care

In addition to treatment offerings, the club features a curated retail space offering skincare, ingestibles, body care, and a growing men’s grooming section—making it a true hub for self-care and connection.

With a guiding tagline of “Where Wellness Meets Community,” Eve Milan New York Wellness and Social Club stands out as a modern retreat designed for real life. Whether clients are indulging in luxury skincare, decompressing in the sauna, or connecting through group wellness experiences, every detail reflects Eden’s mission to deliver care with integrity, warmth, and clinical precision.

To book services or learn more, visit www.evemilanny.com or follow @evemilan.ny on Instagram.

About Eden Gilliam
A respected leader in the esthetics space, Eden Gilliam’s journey began in New York City, where she worked alongside leading dermatologists and pursued advanced education in skin nutrition and cosmetic chemistry through the College of Naturopathic Medicine (London) and UCLA. She launched Eve Milan New York, her now award-winning skincare line, with the vision of delivering clean, effective products rooted in science and experience. The brand received national acclaim, including an Allure Best of Beauty Award in 2021.

