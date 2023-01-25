Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,587 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,188 in the last 365 days.

Award-Winning Marketing Executive Leads Experiential Initiatives for Class A Office

Bess Wyrick’s creative strategies have successfully accelerated tenant expansion and attraction at two Southern California trophy office properties.

SANTA MONICA, CA, USA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bess Wyrick, one of the region’s most accomplished, award-winning marketing real estate executives, leads marketing initiatives at two Southern California trophy office properties on behalf of J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

In her role as Marketing Manager with CBRE, Wyrick’s creative strategies, including several experiential programs, have successfully accelerated tenant expansion and attraction at Century Plaza Towers at Century Park in Century City and Water Garden, a creative office campus in Santa Monica.

Due to her outstanding campaign success and unique ability to attract innovators and artists to these Los Angeles commercial environments, Wyrick was recently honored with the highest level of marketing honors from CBRE.

Wyrick’s career has spanned both agency leadership and corporate c-suite positions. This experience drives her outside-the-box business and marketing insights, plans, and all-around creative campaign execution.

Prior to joining CBRE, Wyrick served as Senior Director of Marketing at Atlas Capital, a full-service real estate investment, development, and management firm. In this capacity, she handled brand management at the firm’s ROW DTLA, an iconic 32-acre destination featuring globally recognized shops, restaurants, and innovative offices. She was the first to support new experiential endeavors, artists and entrepreneurs for this unique retail and cultural hub at the edge of Los Angeles’ Arts District ultimately transforming the district into a destination.

About Water Garden: Situated in the heart of Silicon Beach, Water Garden is a premier coastal property offering grand office spaces, amenities, and creative environments. For tenants in technology, media, entertainment, legal, financial, and other professional fields, Water Garden caters to those looking to draw and retain the next generation of innovators. Water Garden is dedicated to making a creative, connected, inspiring environment, making it the largest sustainable LEED Gold-EB commercial property in the technology, entertainment, and media corridor of Santa Monica.

Jessica Spaulding
The Spaulding Agency
+1 9492338575
email us here

You just read:

Award-Winning Marketing Executive Leads Experiential Initiatives for Class A Office

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.