Award-Winning Marketing Executive Leads Experiential Initiatives for Class A Office

Bess Wyrick’s creative strategies have successfully accelerated tenant expansion and attraction at two Southern California trophy office properties.

SANTA MONICA, CA, USA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bess Wyrick, one of the region’s most accomplished, award-winning marketing real estate executives, leads marketing initiatives at two Southern California trophy office properties on behalf of J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

In her role as Marketing Manager with CBRE, Wyrick’s creative strategies, including several experiential programs, have successfully accelerated tenant expansion and attraction at Century Plaza Towers at Century Park in Century City and Water Garden, a creative office campus in Santa Monica.

Due to her outstanding campaign success and unique ability to attract innovators and artists to these Los Angeles commercial environments, Wyrick was recently honored with the highest level of marketing honors from CBRE.

Wyrick’s career has spanned both agency leadership and corporate c-suite positions. This experience drives her outside-the-box business and marketing insights, plans, and all-around creative campaign execution.

Prior to joining CBRE, Wyrick served as Senior Director of Marketing at Atlas Capital, a full-service real estate investment, development, and management firm. In this capacity, she handled brand management at the firm’s ROW DTLA, an iconic 32-acre destination featuring globally recognized shops, restaurants, and innovative offices. She was the first to support new experiential endeavors, artists and entrepreneurs for this unique retail and cultural hub at the edge of Los Angeles’ Arts District ultimately transforming the district into a destination.

About Water Garden: Situated in the heart of Silicon Beach, Water Garden is a premier coastal property offering grand office spaces, amenities, and creative environments. For tenants in technology, media, entertainment, legal, financial, and other professional fields, Water Garden caters to those looking to draw and retain the next generation of innovators. Water Garden is dedicated to making a creative, connected, inspiring environment, making it the largest sustainable LEED Gold-EB commercial property in the technology, entertainment, and media corridor of Santa Monica.