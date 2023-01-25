SUNATION ENERGY CONTINUES STREAK AS A NYSERDA GOLD QUALITY INSTALLER FOR 2023

SUNation Energy maintains NYSERDA Gold Quality Installer Status SUNation installation are completed with quality products and a keen focus on providing the best possible customer experience.

SUNation Energy, a leading solar energy company on Long Island, is proud to announce it has again achieved NYSERDA Gold Quality Installer status for 2023.

RONKONKOMA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SUNation Energy, a leading solar energy company on Long Island, is proud to announce it has again achieved NYSERDA Gold Quality Installer status for 2023, continuing its streak from the previous year. The distinction comes from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) for meeting a set of high standards for performance and quality.

NYSERDA’s Quality Installer program works twofold, to recognize solar contractors who meet or exceed annual quality assurance criteria and to aide potential solar customers in finding the most reliable solar contractors to work with for their residential or commercial solar needs. As a Gold Status installer, SUNation Energy has held the status of NYSERDA Quality Installer for three or more consecutive years.

“We are thrilled to have earned NYSERDA Gold Installer status,” said Scott Maskin, CEO and founder of SUNation Energy. “This designation recognizes our dedication to providing our customers with the highest level of service and the most advanced solar technology available. It is a testament to our commitment to excellence and our ongoing efforts to stay at the forefront of the industry.”

The team at SUNation Energy has been serving the Long Island region since 2003, and has since extended their services to Queens, Brooklyn, and Staten Island. In addition to providing quality solar installations with a focus on an exceptional customer experience, the renewable energy company also installs and services Tesla Powerwall energy storage batteries and electric vehicle chargers. With its new SUNation Roofing division as a certified GAF installer, SUNation offers the complete home energy solutions package.

“What drives our SUNation team is our mission to be the resource for our communities to take control of their energy through clean, reliable solutions,” said Maskin. “We take pride in the fact that our customers can rely on us for the best possible renewable energy experience and will continue to deliver at the highest level.”

With nearly 8,000 solar installations completed, and servicing about 15,000 solar arrays with the company’s in-house service team, SUNation Energy, a Pineapple Energy company, continues to work towards elevating the solar experience, help their neighbors take charge of their electricity bills, and provide support and education to the community.



About SUNation Energy

SUNation Energy, a Pineapple Energy company, is the local solar and energy expert trusted by nearly 8,000 Long Islanders since 2003 for professionally installing the highest quality equipment with an exceptional customer experience. Locally owned and operated in Ronkonkoma, NY, SUNation Energy offers the complete in-house sustainable energy experience including residential and commercial solar installation, community solar, roofing, backup battery storage, EV charging, and more.

Their not-for-profit corporation, SUNation Cares, also provides the gift of free electricity for life to Long Island Veterans and their families. Through the company’s consistent efforts towards excellence, SUNation has been named Long Island’s Best Solar Business 13 years in a row and was named among Long Island’s Top Workplaces for 2022.