NITA Approved to Offer California ‘Guard Card’ Security Training Using Its Proprietary Online Platform

Online Training for Investigators from NITA

NITA Online Training

NITA, an approved Bureau of Security and Investigative Services (BSIS) school, is offering CA Security Guard Card training on its 100% online digital platform.

We are thrilled to offer not only the required California guard card training but also a large variety of continuing education classes.”
— Sandra von Eschenbach, Executive Vice President
LAKE MARY, FL, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NITA, an approved Bureau of Security and Investigative Services (BSIS) school, is now offering California Security Guard Card training on its 100% online digital platform.

All California security guard registrants are required to complete 32 hours of approved training within six months from the date of the initial registration. In addition, eight hours of continuing education (CE) is required annually.

This relevant industry-related online training follows all guidelines set forth by California Business and Professions Code, 7583.6, and the outlined training set forth in BSIS Title,16, Division 7 of the California Code of Regulations.

NITA’s innovative course packaging format allows the student to choose from a variety of training options to best fit their personnel schedule and licensing needs.

Classes are available for immediate enrollment and are offered exclusively online.

As the largest provider of online education for investigators and private security professionals, NITA’s staff has worked diligently to provide online security guard card training in California. The training covers the required topics from the BSIS including officer safety, communication, report writing and documentation, public relations, legal and liability issues and so much more.

“We are thrilled to offer not only the required California guard card training but also a large variety of continuing education classes,” said Sandra von Eschenbach, Executive Vice President of NITA. “This state-approved training will satisfy the California guard requirements while also providing the ability security professionals to study online, on their own schedule.”

Visit investigativeacademy.com for more information.

About NITA

As a BSIS-approved school ATG 2939, NITA is the largest national online provider of state-approved required pre-licensing, continuing education, professional development, and online state exam preparatory courses for investigators and private security professionals. The NITA team combines high-quality instruction and personalized support to deliver an educational experience that equips every student with the knowledge and information they need to start, build, and expand upon a successful career.

Sandra von Eschenbach
NITA, Inc
+1 800-730-6482
Sandra@InvestigativeAcademy.com
