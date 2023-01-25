Real Estate Vendors Expo (February 9, 2023)
Meet and greet real estate professionals with services and products that investors need to become successful.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vendors Expo. Attend the world-famous "Real Estate Vendors Expo," Thursday night, February 9, 2023, at the Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association. The Vendor Expo will started promptly at 6:30 pm. LAC-REIA will have a collection of over forty (40) of the finest vendors with all of the real estate services needed to become a successful investor, including private lenders, title companies, data services, CPA, escrow companies, building suppliers, title insurance, home inspectors, business credit, tax auctions, Realtor services, hard money lenders, Airbnb, mortgage brokers, 1031 exchanges facilitators, contractors, out-of-state investment opportunities, insurance agents, credit repair consultants, staging companies, and much MUCH more! So come early, meet and greet, and expand your "Dream Team" of real estate professionals that are eager to help investors succeed. Be sure to bring lots and lots of business cards to pass out. This is a fantastic networking opportunity.
Scott Walker
Date & Time: Thursday night, February 9, 2023, 6:30 to 8:00 pm.
Location: Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue, Los Angeles 90034 (between National and Palms).
Parking: Metered street parking. There are also garages at 3456 Motor Ave (northeast corner of Motor & Palms) and 3272 Motor Ave (northeast corner of Motor and National).
Free Admission. Remember, LAC-REIA's Vendor Expos (and general meetings) are always FREE.
RSVP. Please RSVP directly at www.LARealEstateInvestors.com.
Vendors Wanted: LAC_REIA already has 40+ vendors, but there's always room for MORE! LAC_REIA is always looking for products and services that would be helpful to real estate investors, members, and special guests. So if you (or someone you know) would like to be a vendor at LAC-REIA's Vendor Expos, please contact LAC-REIA (310-792-6404).
