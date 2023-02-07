EGR Group Announces 50th Anniversary

EGR USA makes a large range of precision engineered truck accessories for late model trucks and SUVs.

EGR Group, based in Brisbane, Australia, announces the company's 50th anniversary and EGR USA in celebration offers discounts on select truck accessories.

We have long been supplying quality automotive accessories to the most trusted automotive brands in the world.”
— James Horwill, EGR Global Brand & Marketing General Manager
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EGR Group, a global manufacturer of precision-engineered automotive accessories and building products for commercial and residential construction, announces the company’s 50th anniversary. Founded in 1973, the EGR Group was started in a garage by brothers, Greg and Rod Horwill, with the vision of creating stylish products utilizing advanced precision-engineered quality acrylic products and plastics. Today The EGR Group is named after Greg and Rod in recognition of the incredible influence of their father Edward who encouraged his sons’ entrepreneurship, employs over 1,000 people, services 180 markets, and has global offices in North America, Europe (UK), China, South Africa, New Zealand, UAE, Indonesia, Thailand, and Brazil. The company has four major divisions EGR Auto Accessories, EGR Display for the manufacture of custom-made permanent and semi-permanent point-of-sale displays, EGR Extrusion for the manufacture of specialized plastics and alloys, and EGR building products for home and commercial architectural solutions under EGR Décor.

In 1983, EGR launched its automotive accessories division beginning with acrylic headlight covers for the iconic Ford XC Falcon. Auto accessories is now the largest division with a wide range of exterior accessories developed for OE and aftermarket divisions for over 50 makes. The company’s North American headquarters is in Ontario, CA and it is here where the lion’s share of EGR automotive accessories is manufactured. Precision-engineered automotive accessories supplied by EGR USA include the award-winning EGR RollTrac™ retractable tonneau cover available in electric or manual, SuperGuard hood guards, Slimline window visors, robotically trimmed Premium, and Baseline flares, body side moldings, cab spoilers, sport bars, and other accessories. The EGR Group and EGR USA offer a full line of exterior vehicle accessories for Acura, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hummer, Hyundai, Jeep, Kia, Lincoln, Mazda, Nissan, Ram, Subaru, and Toyota. The EGR RollTrac electric retractable bed cover recently won two global design awards at the 2022 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) trade show and the truck accessory of the year award at the Custom Automotive Network conference.

EGR Global Brand & Marketing General Manager, James Horwill, says, “We have long been supplying quality automotive accessories to the most trusted automotive brands in the world. This access was instrumental in developing our aftermarket products to ensure an OE fit, seamless design, and unique style. We have been especially successful in the US aftermarket where trucks reign supreme and customers are looking for value, ease of installation, and quality.”

In 2012 EGR branched into high gloss building materials with a heavy investment in technology under three world-recognized brands – Zenolite, Lustrolite, and SytleLite. The company’s success is attributed to the 1800 company employees working from nine countries, and their mission to develop products that satisfy a real need in the market that exceeds customer expectations. With a focus on vertical integration, EGR has been able to ensure timely responses and avoid supply chain disruptions. The company’s manufacturing capabilities include extrusion, vacuum forming, injection molding, toolmaking, CAD design, robotic painting, and gluing. With all manufacturing, EGR is committed to eliminating negative environmental impacts and has a sustainability policy enacted globally.

In celebration of the company’s 50th anniversary, EGR USA is rolling back prices on some of their top accessories including fender flares, window visors, hood guards, and sport bars for a limited time. The 50th-anniversary promotion may change throughout the year to focus on different products.

For more information about EGR in the USA call 800.757.7075, view this video or visit egrusa.com. For more information on the company’s automotive manufacturing and product development call +61 7 3277 7999 or visit EGR Automotive at www.egrautomotive.com.

Leslie Allen
EGR USA
+1 615-429-7965
leslie.allen@martincoadvertising.com
EGR Group Announces 50th Anniversary

About

About EGR Group Founded in 1973, the EGR Group is a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision-engineered solutions marketed through two Strategic Divisions – Automotive and Building and Commercial Products. Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The automotive division distributes globally to top branded OEMs EGR manufactures with a focus on vertical integration to ensure timely response and avoid supply chain disruptions. In 1983 EGR began production of automotive accessories, beginning with acrylic Headlight Covers for the iconic Ford XD Falcon. Acrylic weather shields for a wide range of vehicles soon followed. Today, Auto Accessories is now the largest division within EGR, producing thousands of products daily for markets around the world for both OEM and Aftermarket.

EGR USA website

