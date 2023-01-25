Interstate 79 Southbound Closed in Crawford County

​Interstate 79 southbound is closed from Exit 147B (Route 322, Meadville/Conneaut Lake) to Exit 141 (Route 285, Geneva/Cochranton) in Crawford County due to a tractor trailer crash.

The roadway is expected to reopen later today.

A speed reduction of 45 mph with commercial vehicles in the right lane only remains in place on I-79 from the beginning point in Erie County to the Cranberry Township area in Butler County.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

