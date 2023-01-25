Submit Release
Interstate 79 Closure in Butler County Now a Lane Restriction

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing that the closure on Interstate 79 Northbound between Exit 96:  PA 488 – Portersville and Exit 99:  US 422 – New Castle/Butler, Butler County is now a lane restriction.

The estimated time to reopen has been changed to 2:00 p.m. but may change based on conditions.

PennDOT urges motorists to avoid travel if possible. If travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

