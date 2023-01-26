Submit Release
Baller Mixed Reality Moves Atop Additional Global Business Categories

— Jonathan Herman
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Baller Mixed Reality continues to enter partnerships with legendary athletes and entertainers to produce limited-edition collections of autographed metaverse collectibles, its global rankings in multiple Crunchbase categories continue to rise:

New Rankings as of January 25, 2023:
> #1 Content Marketing Startup
> #1 B2C (Business-To-Consumer) Startup

Ongoing Rankings:
> #1 Collectibles Company
> #1 Augmented Reality Startup
> #1 3D Technology Startup
> #1 Web 3 Company (AKA Semantic Web)
> #1 Digital Entertainment Startup
> #1 Sports Company with Seed Funding

“We appreciate Crunchbase's recognition of the innovation that Baller Mixed Reality is bringing to market and our Web 3 leadership in multiple business categories” - Jonathan Herman, Founder & CEO

Stay tuned for additional updates.

---------------------------------------------

ABOUT JONATHAN HERMAN [http://JonathanMHerman.com] - Based on the growing success of these ventures, Crunchbase ranks Jonathan Herman (Strong Interactive's Founder) among the Top 10 CEOs in the United States and Top 20 Founders globally. Jonathan will speak at the upcoming Miami NFT Week and serve as a VIP Jurist for the American Metaverse Awards in March.

ABOUT STRONG INTERACTIVE [https://StrongInteractive.io] - Strong Interactive is the parent company of Baller Mixed Reality, Bocazon, and burgeoning Web 3 brands such as Mast3rwork and MetaDine. Bocazon.com was voted "2021 Startup of the Year" in Miami Beach (by Hackernoon) and Baller Mixed Reality was awarded the "Most Pioneering NFT Collectibles Company of 2022” (by Wealth & Finance Magazine). Strong Interactive also provides custom B2B solutions for companies seeking to position their brands ahead of the Web 3 curve by utilizing emerging technologies.

Contact: Info@StrongInteractive.io | (888) 840-1118
Crunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/strong-interactive

MEDIA CONTACT: Sean Creighton at 845-893-6109 or sean@echelonculture.com

Team Baller
Strong Interactive
+1 888-840-1118
email us here
