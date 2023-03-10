Chapter 11 Business & Financial Advisor “Restructuring Advisory Group” Negotiates 5 Year Extensions on Two Ch-11 Loan s
"Restructuring Advisory Group” Negotiates Consensual Chapter 11 Subchapter V Reorganization Plan. Plan confirms and saves Commercial Property from Liquidation
When we came on-board, the Lawyer solution was to sell the property & close the business. We changed course, wrote the reorg plan, negotiated 5 year loan extensions w/2 Lenders & saved the Property.””LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Restructuring Advisory Group a Chapter 11 Business and Financial Advisor, and expert in SBA Loan Restructuring, CMBS Loan Restructuring, Chapter 11 Finance, Debtor in Possession Financing, Discounted Payoffs, Commercial Loan Modifications, and the funding of and writing of Chapter 11 Reorganization Plans, today announced that the Company it negotiated the restructure of 2 loans for an Office Building Owner in Stanton, CA resulting in the Reorganization Plan, written by Restructuring Advisory Group being confirmed by the court and the office Building being saved from liquidation.
— Craig Brown
The firm was also retained to analyze the financial viability of the office building leases as impacted by the COVID moratorium on evictions and to determine the feasibility of a reorganization under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy code as well as to analyze and formulate the financial projections that were incorporated into the reorganization plan and disclosure statement that was also written by Restructuring Advisory Group.
Restructuring Advisory Group was additionally retained by the Principal as the Chapter 11 Expert to be lead strategist in the Chapter 11 and to direct the day to day strategies, interface with bankruptcy counsel, and to negotiate settlements with the two Private Lenders as well the other parties making up the secured and unsecured creditors of the estate.
The Restructuring Advisory Group negotiations resulted in the consensual restructure and modification of the 2 loans as well as the vendor contracts, which then resulted in the confirmation of the reorganization plan. In addition, Restructuring Advisory Group got Private Lender to waive enforcement of personal guarantees.
In addition, Restructuring Advisory Group wrote the Subchapter V Reorganization that was confirmed by the Bankruptcy court.
Over a 30-year period, Restructuring Advisory Group has established a nationwide network of banks and financial institutions with whom the Company underwrites loans for its Chapter 11 clients, thereby offering both private money and market rate financing for companies and commercial real estate owners who have emerged from or are emerging from Chapter 11.
Over the same period, Restructuring Advisory Group has negotiated the discount, refinance, modification and restructure of nearly three quarters of a billion dollars in loans with major banks and financial institutions nationwide.
The company has long standing relationships at the decision-making levels of major financial institutions and its’ trademark negotiating strategies are much more efficient, timesaving and cost effective than battling the banks with and through legions of lawyers.
Restructuring Advisory Group offers free initial consultations and is an expert in Chapter 11 finance, formulating Chapter 11 plans, turn-around plans and in navigating and demystifying the complex legal and financial issues that confront businesses and real estate investors as they face the challenges of Chapter 11 and or the complexities of negotiating Forbearance Agreements.
