Aeronet Houston Gains Significant Capacity
Station opens one of its largest facility in Texas.HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aeronet Worldwide’s Houston operation has moved its operation to a facility just north of the city center. This 152,000 square foot building will, not only provide them with the capacity to grow business in that area, but will also enable the operation the potential for eCommerce fulfillment and distribution services. It is located 11 miles of George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), 24 miles from William P. Hobby Airport (HOU), and 22 miles from Port Houston.
Aeronet’s other presences in the state include Dallas, Austin, and McAllen.
Contact General Manager Scott Hall (SHall@Aeronet.com) to find out how Aeronet Houston can handle your freight and logistics needs.
About Aeronet Worldwide:
Since 1982, Aeronet has been a family-owned company dedicated to providing the very best in global logistics solutions and freight services. With associates and partners connected to every major airport and seaport throughout the world, Aeronet is fully capable to handle your cargo and Make It Happen One Shipment at a Time®. Visit Aeronet.com for more information.
Kevin Mautino
Aeronet Worldwide
+1 (949) 474-3000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram