Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,586 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,263 in the last 365 days.

Aeronet Houston Gains Significant Capacity

Aeronet Houston moves to a 152,000 square foot facility.

Station opens one of its largest facility in Texas.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aeronet Worldwide’s Houston operation has moved its operation to a facility just north of the city center. This 152,000 square foot building will, not only provide them with the capacity to grow business in that area, but will also enable the operation the potential for eCommerce fulfillment and distribution services. It is located 11 miles of George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), 24 miles from William P. Hobby Airport (HOU), and 22 miles from Port Houston.

Aeronet’s other presences in the state include Dallas, Austin, and McAllen.

Contact General Manager Scott Hall (SHall@Aeronet.com) to find out how Aeronet Houston can handle your freight and logistics needs.

About Aeronet Worldwide:
Since 1982, Aeronet has been a family-owned company dedicated to providing the very best in global logistics solutions and freight services. With associates and partners connected to every major airport and seaport throughout the world, Aeronet is fully capable to handle your cargo and Make It Happen One Shipment at a Time®. Visit Aeronet.com for more information.

Kevin Mautino
Aeronet Worldwide
+1 (949) 474-3000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Aeronet Houston Gains Significant Capacity

Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.