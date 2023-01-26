The Houstonian Club Set to Unveil its Newest Immersive Wellness Experience, The Covery
The first of its kind in Texas, The Covery is an immersive wellness destination that focuses on keeping its clients healthy and productive through various services for the mind and body.
Services include Therabody Compression, Cryotherapy, Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatments, Cryo-Facial and Cryo Slimming, EmShape Well, and NAD+ IV Infusion Therapy, among others.
The new wellness concept aims to optimize recovery, self-care, and longevity by providing a large variety of cutting-edge services in one location.
The Covery offers several treatments to help members recover more quickly and efficiently for enhanced workouts.
Tapping into the rising demand for holistic fitness and wellness experiences, The Houstonian Club will open The Covery on January 28.
Reflecting The Houstonian Club's absolute commitment to the well-being of its members and guests, the new wellness concept aims to optimize recovery, self-care, and longevity by providing a large variety of cutting-edge services in one location.
"At The Houstonian Club, we strive to provide the most value to our members by offering an all-encompassing experience to meet their health and wellness goals," said Cher Harris, Houstonian Club General Manager. "The Covery aligns with our mission at The Houstonian Club to promote longevity and look at wellness in a new, innovative way. They complete our extensive range of health and fitness services and programs offered at The Houstonian Club. Their innovative services look at wellness in a new light to promote longevity and provide overall wellness for our membership."
The Covery operates under three distinct principles that work together for optimal results. Live focuses on wellness therapies that increase longevity and help clients feel better. Glow improves clients' appearance through aesthetic treatments and Perform increases clients' athletic performance. Services include Therabody Compression, Cryotherapy, Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatments, Cryo-Facial and Cryo Slimming, EmShape Well, and NAD+ IV Infusion Therapy, among others.
"The Covery Wellness is extremely excited about this partnership," said Edward Navan, Co-Founder, and CVO of The Covery. "Our unique combination of services, which offer a variety of aesthetics, wellness, and health optimization therapies, is a perfect fit for The Houstonian. The Covery wellness at The Houstonian is our introduction to the emerging wellness tourism industry. We are confident that both the guests and members of the Houstonian Resort will embrace our offerings as part of their journey to better health, both mentally and physically."
Members of The Houstonian Club can purchase a membership to The Covery, giving them access to complementary therapies each month, discounts, and membership perks. Services are also available a la carte.
Photos available here.
###
Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian recently completed a $70 million master plan renovation and was named in Travel + Leisure’s World Best Awards as the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts and is known for its timeless nature, elegant décor, private fitness club, and its involvement in Houston’s historic events and celebrations. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 280 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, including a new Bush Suite with memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush’s time at the property. TRIBUTE restaurant serves authentic Tex-Lex cuisine with an impressive wine list, The Bar & Patio is a classic local favorite, and the Coffee Shop serves guests in the elegant hotel lobby. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting space and 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations.
The 185,000-square-foot Houstonian Club is available to hotel guests without a resort fee and offers over 180 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, indoor and outdoor tennis, a resort pool with a rockslide, a 25-meter sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. Guests can enjoy the club’s luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with over 300 pieces of equipment, indoor turfed fitness zone, enhanced group exercise fitness studios, cycle studio, a private yoga studio with aerial silks, and an indoor basketball court. The club also provides 2 areas for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, kids camps, and special events and programming – all available to registered hotel guests for applicable fees, plus an outdoor playground and butterfly garden. Poolside dining is available at the expansive Arbor Grill, with wood decks, TVs, and a fire pit, and the club’s grab-and-go called Refuel offers light fare and Starbucks Coffee.
The club offers a full-time nutritionist, and a wellness therapy suite called The Covery by The Houstonian Club. At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception, renovated treatment rooms, sauna and wet areas, a scenic treetop dining room, an indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Trellis offers a Skin Care Clinic and a resident celebrity makeup artist. Its outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden provides an authentic contrast bathing experience with open-air cabanas, rocking chairs, a fire pit, and a butterfly art installation. The Houstonian also includes Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations on-property and to the public.
One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.
http://www.houstonian.com/the-club
The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024
https://www.facebook.com/HoustonianClub
Gabi De la Rosa
The Houstonian Hotel Club & Spa
+1 832-202-9600
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter