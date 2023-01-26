The Houstonian Club Set to Unveil its Newest Immersive Wellness Experience, The Covery

The first of its kind in Texas, The Covery is an immersive wellness destination that focuses on keeping its clients healthy and productive through various services for the mind and body.

Services include Therabody Compression, Cryotherapy, Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatments, Cryo-Facial and Cryo Slimming, EmShape Well, and NAD+ IV Infusion Therapy, among others.

The new wellness concept aims to optimize recovery, self-care, and longevity by providing a large variety of cutting-edge services in one location.

The Covery offers several treatments to help members recover more quickly and efficiently for enhanced workouts.