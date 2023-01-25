UNFI summary UNFI 2022 report GMSacha Inchi sales projections 2023-2026

QED Connect dba GMSacha Inchi (OTCMKTS:QEDN)

GMSacha Inchi "QEDN" partnering with the top distributors to bring our products to organic, natural, conventional & specialty stores.” — Nanny Katharina (Kate) Bahnsen

MEDELLIN, ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GMSacha Inchi $QEDN signed a distribution agreement with UNFI www.unfi.com Why UNFI did GMSacha Inchi sign a distribution agreement with UNFI Grocery, frozen, produce, chill, health & beauty, deli, bakery & more

In retail, the assortment is #1. GMS (QEDN) needs our products placed as # 1. With over 250,000 of them, from established favorites to the latest trends, the possibilities are endless. An ever-expanding selection of 1,000 new products every month from national brands to local entrepreneurs. Everything for your store, kitchen, and website. GMSacha Inchi (QEDN) will be placed as the number #1 new trend in the USA and Canada.

Shorter Routes Mean Faster Deliveries

With 58 distribution centers, UNFI can go almost anywhere

UNFI is located close to most retail locations in the U.S. and Canada, so UNFI can deliver to more places—and do it faster. For GMS (QEDN) that means high service levels at a competitive cost. And, knowing we are covered by some of our 2,200 trucks that deliver 2 million cases every day.

UNFI takes customer satisfaction to the next level

UNFI put the Category Management program at the center of your business and begin to operate in ways never before possible. Maximize sales with the right assortment of products based on your customers’ demographics and lifestyles. Better customer satisfaction. More efficiency. All from our 100% unique approach, proven to increase sales and profitability.

In retail, GMS (QEDN) needs to keep your costs down and prices low. That’s why UNFI gives GMS (QEDN) the flexibility to create a pricing program that fits GMS (QEDN) business. UNFI is helping GMS (QEDN) choose from a broad range of options from delivery frequency and account management to merchandising support. Solutions for every kind of business, every step of the way.

40 years of guiding a healthier road ahead

The people who founded UNFI did so because everyone deserves access to healthy, sustainable food. We believe that companies should contribute positively. Be a good neighbor. We operate by those core values - seeing the big picture and doing what’s right.

Read the 2022 report

Who is UNFI biggest customer?

UNFI Extends Distribution Partnership With Whole Foods Market to September 2027 March 04, 2021

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) ("UNFI") announced today that it has extended its primary wholesale grocery distribution relationship with Whole Foods Market, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) by entering into an extension of the current distribution agreement. The term of the primary distribution agreement between the parties now runs until September 27, 2027.

“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, UNFI and Whole Foods have worked closely together to consistently deliver “better for you” foods to consumers throughout North America. This extension allows both companies to maintain focus on what is most important: continuing to meet the growing demand for healthy food at home as we navigate through the global pandemic,” said Steven L. Spinner, UNFI’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to continuing to play a very important role in the rapidly evolving foodscape and supply chain, while furthering our tradition of innovation, scale and efficiency.”

“UNFI plays a key role in ensuring Whole Foods Market is able to meet the growing demand for high quality products across our network of stores and facilities,” said Bart Beilman, Whole Food Market’s Senior Vice President of Supply Chain and Retail Operations. “We’re pleased to continue our strong and longstanding partnership with UNFI.”

About Whole Foods Market

For 40 years, Whole Foods Market has been the world’s leading natural and organic foods retailer. As the first national certified organic grocer, Whole Foods Market has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. To learn more about Whole Foods Market, please visit https://media.wholefoodsmarket.com.

About United Natural Foods

UNFI is North America's premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to customer locations throughout North America including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers, and food service customers. By providing this deeper ‘full-store’ selection and compelling brands for every aisle, UNFI is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers everywhere. Today, UNFI is the largest publicly-traded grocery distributor in America. To learn more about how UNFI is Moving Food Forward, visit www.unfi.com.

About GMSacha Inchi $QEDN

GMSacha Inchi has developed the only beverage in the world with Omega 3,6,9 and a complete vegan protein with all 9 essential amino acids.

"The Milk Alternative Market estimated to reach a value of USD $50.87 billion by 2028" GMSacha Inchi wants to be a leader in the superfood market.

GMSacha Inchi has contracts with over 308 farmers to purchase all their production of Sacha Inchi. GMSacha Inchi has the capacity to produce over 7,500,000 liters per year for 2023 and 2024. GMSacha Inchi is already planning to double its capacity every year starting in 2027.

GMSacha Inchi has been approved to sell to Carulla and Grupo Exito in Colombia www.grupoexito.com

QED Connect with GMS has also developed GMSacha Inchi snack, GMSacha Inchi powder, GMSacha Inchi pet food, and GMSacha Inchi infusion that will be in the USA markets in late 2022 o 2023.

A “safe harbor” for forward-looking statements is provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Reform Act of 1995). The Reform Act of 1995 was adopted to encourage such forward-looking statements without the threat of litigation, provided those statements are identified as forward-looking and are accompanied by meaningful cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those projected in the statement. Forward-looking statements have been and will be made in written documents and oral presentations of QED Connect (GMS) and its subsidiaries. Such statements are based on management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management.

