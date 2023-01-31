Spinning Big Data into Big Wins: CYPFER Appointed as Digital Security Advisor to KAMA SPORT.

CYPFER Appointed as Digital Security Advisor to KAMA SPORT.

Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER, announced CYPFER’s appointment as Digital Security Advisor to KAMA SPORT

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER, announced CYPFER’s appointment as Digital Security Advisor to KAMA SPORT, a sport tech company that connects the sports industry worldwide through big data and industry 4.0.

“We understand that digital security is a top priority across many verticals, industries, and markets; and are delighted to be of service to the sport tech space in a meaningful way - especially to a company like KAMA” says Tobok. “This space includes technological interfaces and crossroads with consumers, professional athletes, and fans including data analytics, media, broadcasting, fan engagement, and eSports to name a few” continues Tobok.

According to The Sports Technology Market Report Scope, “the sports technology market is projected to reach USD $41.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period,“ shares one of the company’s founders, Carlo Bertalli.

KAMA Sport currently aggregates tons of big data in the world of football (also known as soccer in North America), using video content that comes from training, games, and data tracked during sporting events, to analyze players, teams, and leagues. “The result is a personalized and engineered picture of football professionals. Our customers include coaches and technical staff of Serie A sports clubs, and players themselves” shares Bertalli.

“We are delighted to have CYPFER providing digital security and preservation advisory and guidance, as we produce and effectively manage incredibly sensitive data, analytics, and digital insights critical to professional teams and their owners” says Bertalli.

According to a recent report by Deloitte, “the Global sports industry is a US$700 billion business, over US$5 billion was invested globally in sports tech between the years 2014 through to 2016.”

“Our team is excited to be bringing our global expertise to the world of sport through technology, and trust this is the perfect symphony of KAMA’s science and our security” concluded Tobok.

About CYPFER

CYPFER is a market leader in ransomware post-breach remediation who provides 24/7 service to businesses, organizations, and governments any time on a global scale. CYPFER combines deep experience in structured, exceptionally creative and threat intelligence enriched negotiation techniques to deliver results that far surpass markets statistics for cyberextortion and ransomware events. Their expert team of cybersecurity professionals works with several prominent global insurance carriers, leading law firms and Fortune 1000 organizations.

CYPFER’s core services include:

 Cyberattack Recovery

 Advisory

 Cyber Resilience;

 Digital Executive Protection;

 Ransomware Recovery.

Founded in 2019, CYPFER is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company employs 100+

people around Canada, USA, Caribbean, and UK, with plans to grow to 200 in 2023.

For inquiries, please contact:

Daniel Tobok via email dtobok@cypfer.com

