7 Tips For Tinting New 2023 Vehicles
There are many factors to consider when exploring window tint for new vehicles. Read the latest guidance on how to navigate the evolving auto tint market.
Now that the full lineup of 2023 vehicles has been released, experts have outlined the following guide to ensure drivers are best equipped to navigate the rapidly-evolving auto tint market.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More and more drivers are tinting their cars each day, especially in areas like Florida where the weather can get extremely hot. Some cars even come with tinted windows straight from the factory. Now that the full lineup of 2023 vehicles has been released, experts have outlined the following guide to ensure drivers are best equipped to navigate the rapidly-evolving auto tint market.
1. Expected Lifespan of The Window Tint
Different tint types can vary greatly in how long they last. Different varieties of car window tint, naturally, have different lifespans. The best quality 3M window tint is Crystalline, which should last at least 10 years. It’s always a solid plan to invest in the most durable window tint available.
That being said, window tint experts state there are many other factors that will affect how long a particular window tint can last. These include how well the vehicle is taken care of, as well as local climate conditions.
2. How Long The Tint Job Will Take to Complete
The average auto tint job can take anywhere between 45 minutes and a few hours, depending on the number of windows tinted and if removal of old window film is needed. Getting 4 doors and a windshield will always take longer to complete than a 2 door tint job. Some shops promise one hour service – experts advise to call the shop beforehand to ensure they are able to deliver the car in the time advertised.
3. Verify The Tint Manufacturer’s Warranty
Quality products, like 3M window tint, offer a limited lifetime manufacturer’s warranty. If the tint shop does not mention or offer a warranty, it’s advisable to seek an alternative vendor that can confirm the length and breadth of their warranty.
Window tint experts recommend to ensure that warranty paperwork is filed and provided. It would be unfortunate to lose coverage if the installer goes out of business for any reason.
4. Check State & Local Tint Laws
There are varying degrees of regulation controlling what types of window tint are acceptable depending on the state. Vehicle window tint may be legal in one state, but not the next. The local tint shop should be knowledgeable on the local laws that apply to them, however it’s always best to independently verify these things. Experts suggest asking the tint installer to explain any relevant local laws to avoid any potential legal troubles down the road.
Local laws and regulations protect the warranty of the installed automotive window tint. Most warranties are instantly voided by an illegal installation.
5. The Tint Shop’s Guarantee
Any reputable tint installer should offer a warranty on their installations. The shop warranty usually covers peeling, bubbling, and other flaws arising from mistakes during installation or from imperfections in the film.
A tint dealer that’s willing to guarantee their work is one you can trust as it signifies their competence and industry experience.
6. Choose The Ideal Tint Shade/Color
Automotive tint is available in a variety of different shades, from 90% visibility down to a total blackout. The shade chosen will influence the overall performance of the tint. Darker tint increase privacy and solar protection more than lighter shades. Most importantly, experts recommend choosing a color that complements the overall appearance of the new vehicle.
When unsure how to proceed, the tint installer should be ready to explain the different shades of window tint offered.
7. Always Confirm The Tint’s Cost
Price is always a factor to consider with any purchase. Fortunately, car window tinting is usually not going to break the bank, even when using high-end window film. Different vehicle types can also vary greatly in cost due to variations in their window shape and size. The average price for professionally installed window tint is a few hundred dollars as of January 2023.
It may seem attractive to look for the cheapest possible tint solution. These products are cheap for a reason: "Low-grade tint doesn’t perform well, look appealing, or last as long", industry experts state. Poor quality tint can completely fail in a short period of time, requiring the entire installation to be redone with a better product.
Window Tinting Can Transform Any Car
There are numerous benefits from professionally installed automotive window tint. When done correctly, the right window tint can help preserve the interior and keep the car feeling cool and comfortable. Car tinting can also immensely improve the vehicle’s aesthetic appeal, while increasing driver privacy substantially.
Automotive window tinting is usually done by those who value their vehicles, as it is a long-term investment. Asking the right questions before pulling the trigger on window tint can help guarantee the desired final result.
