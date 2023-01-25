WOMEN GETTING GYNECOLOGICAL RELIEF AT CAYMAN ISLANDS HOSPITAL
EINPresswire.com/ -- Women who suffer from painful symptoms emanating from the reproductive system are finding relief at a regional hospital thanks to new state-of-the-art technology.
Dr. Pooja Monteiro, Consultant Gynecologist at Health City Cayman Islands, has led the expansion of the gynecological services available at the top Caribbean hospital using the da Vinci minimally invasive robotic-assisted surgical procedure that results in better patient experiences and surgical outcomes.
The introduction of the da Vinci Surgical System has resulted in numerous surgical procedures such as resection of endometriosis, removal of ovarian cysts, myomectomies (uterine fibroid removal), pelvic organ prolapse repairs, and hysterectomies.
Dr. Monteiro explained that with the da Vinci Surgical System, a few small incisions (smaller than the width of a finger) are made to insert surgical equipment to perform the procedures. During the surgery, a camera is used for viewing the patient’s anatomy in high-definition, three-dimensional clarity.
Dr. Monteiro confirmed that the benefits of robotic surgery compared to traditional surgery include fewer major complications, less blood loss, fewer transfusions, smaller incisions and minimal scarring, less time in intensive care, shorter hospital stays, faster recovery and return to normal activities, and higher patient satisfaction.
Relative to traditional laparoscopy, possible advantages include less blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and less need for narcotic pain medication.
More than 8.5 million procedures worldwide have been performed using the da Vinci Surgical System, which was one of the first robotic-assisted, minimally invasive surgical systems cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
While currently offering the ability to perform these exclusive styles of minimally invasive gynecological surgeries, Health City is planning to broaden its scope of robot-assisted surgery to include bariatric and gastrointestinal surgeries, as well as urologic procedures.
For more information about surgical gynecology services and robotic surgery at Health City Cayman Islands visit:
www.healthcitycaymanislands.com/clinical/surgical/gynecologic-surgery and
www.healthcitycaymanislands.com/da-vinci-robotic-surgery.
About Health City Cayman Islands
Health City Cayman Islands is a medically advanced tertiary hospital located near High Rock in the district of East End in Grand Cayman. It features a unique model of health care, built with a focus on the patient and rooted in innovative business models that allow the delivery of high quality, affordable care. It is the largest hospital in the Caribbean to have earned the prestigious Gold Seal of Approval from Joint Commission International (JCI), the worldwide leader in accrediting the quality of health care. For more information visit www.healthcitycaymanislands.com.
Karen Springer, Medical Advisor
