Next Earth Metaverse Reaches 300k Users Ahead of API Suite Launch

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, January 25, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Earth , the world's leading web3 metaverse with the most landowners, has reached a major milestone with 300,000 registered users as of January 2023. This achievement comes just weeks before the platform launches its full API suite and revamped developer portal, enabling anyone to develop their own web3 applications on the fully web2-compatible Next Earth OS and make use of its dynamic NFT technology.According to Gabor Retfalvi, CEO of Next Earth, "opening our platform to the global developer community is a giant step towards our ultimate vision: to create a fair digital life for every consumer on Next Earth. In just a couple of weeks, developers from around the world can start building their own web3 and map-based applications using smart contracts and by minting their own dynamic NFTs through Next Earth OS, thereby contributing to the growth of the platform's ecosystem. We aim to become the gateway between web2 and web3 for millions of developers and companies."David Taylor, Chief Product Officer of Next Earth, adds that " NEOS provides a fully web2-compatible way for developers to build on web3, mint and launch dynamic NFTs that also have a geolocation, without having to code in Solidity. Our Dynamic NFT technology differs from regular NFTs in that they have properties that can change over time, enabling the storage of things like account balances, digital assets, or loyalty points. With our platform, every developer, regardless of their preferred programming language, can build applications and mint and manage their own dNFTs using the tech they already know. This opens web3 to the broader developer community, with over 20 million people on Earth."The Next Earth developer portal includes a sandbox powered by GraphQL and an Object API with a "read all land data" feature, and the following updates are coming in February: Layer API (one-click layer generation), Minting API (smart contract factory), and Controller API (updating dNFTs based on business logic). Next Earth already allows users to own every location as NFT lands and connect them with their web2 website, business, or platform. This utility connects web2 and web3 by allowing users and businesses to link their webshops, corporate websites, and online galleries to the metaverse landscape.

