Next Earth metaverse’s launchpad successfully deploys its first project, RisingStar

RisingStar's virtual avatar in a 3D environment

With the help of Next Earth, the LA-based production studio aims to revolutionize the entertainment industry within the metaverse.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Earth , one of the biggest metaverses out there, closed its first token presale with huge success. RisingStar , the first project on the Next Earth Launchpad, aims to revolutionize the entertainment industry within the metaverse . The goal of the presale was to reach a softcap of $80,000, but the collaboration brought in more than double between 21-27th September. The presale was exclusively available for those who own land in the metaverse and hold some of its native token, NXTT. The public sale of RisingStar’s own token, STAR, began on 27th September on decentralized exchange Uniswap.RisingStar is an LA-based production studio creating volumetric videos and web3 content for brands, artists, athletes, and influencers. Their one-of-a-kind 3D/VR/AR technology not only ensures a smooth transition between “real” and virtual reality, but aims to generate interactive content that blurs the line between content creators and their viewers. By making their content interactive, fans can join the production not only as passive participants, but active partakers, creators even, of this new experience.To create this unique, lifelike, three-dimensional content, RisingStar utilizes their mobile, 1000m2 green screen area with 40 cameras in a studio in Los Angeles. These digital avatars and productions will be distributed on an “on-demand entertainment-service” platform. Users will be able to browse, recommend, and take these productions and move them into a different context to their liking. “RisingStar’s one-of-a-kind 3D/AR/VR content combined with the Earth-based metaverse of Next Earth unlocks infinite possibilities: think of an interactive 3D/VR concert on the Eiffel Tower, or any stadium in the world” says Gabor Retfavi, CEO of Next Earth. He goes on saying “this collaboration provides a perfect example of how we imagine the metaverse: third party partners and businesses provide services through Next Earth, creating a foundation for an ecosystem and giving utility for the properties of landowners”.Besides providing an interactive experience to users, RisingStar aims to revolutionize how artists and influencers monetize their content, hence gaining extra revenue. This is where STAR token comes into the picture: its utility is giving users the opportunity to buy extra content, like customized NFTs from their role models, while content creators can ensure a better revenue by hoarding STAR tokens. “We could not have wished for a better partner than Next Earth in developing the web3 presence of RisingStar. They helped us create a sustainable business model and the perfect tokenomics to achieve our goals. We can’t wait to see the possibilities that this collaboration will bring to the entertainment industry and the metaverse” says RisingStar CEO, Attila Kralik.With more than 45,000 landowners, Next Earth is one of the world's largest metaverses and the world's first land-based metaverse to run on a blockchain. Its vision is to make the metaverse available to every company and person in the world, creating a complete virtual ecosystem on the platform. One of the tools for this is Next Earth's exclusive token launch platform, the Next Earth Launchpad. This supports the tokenisation of quality projects related to the Next Earth metaverse by making them available to users before they are publicly released. This gives projects early access to capital, while allowing users to be early investors in projects closely related to the platform, after the folks at Next Earth have done their due diligence. The recent successful launch of RisingStar was Next Earth's first external launchpad project, following the successful launch of the metaverse's own token, NXTT, in January.Next Earth will announce more collaborations and launchpad projects in the coming months. In addition, the Next Earth app and marketplace are being revamped, and an API (application programming interface) is being created to allow anyone to develop an app, program or service on the Next Earth platform. The latter is expected to bring hundreds or even thousands of businesses and applications to Next Earth in the coming months.

RisingStar x Next Earth - The First Next Earth Launchpad Project With An LA-Based Motion Capture Studio