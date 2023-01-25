Hive Pro Recognized as a Leading Provider of Fraud and Breach Prevention Solutions in 2022

MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enterprise Security Magazine has named Hive Pro as one of its Top 10 Fraud and Breach Prevention Solution Providers for 2022. The recognition is based on the company's innovative Threat Exposure Management Platform, HivePro Uni5, which empowers organizations to proactively contextualize, prioritize, and resolve potential threats to their assets through a single, unified platform.

The annual list, compiled by a panel of industry experts and Enterprise Security Magazine's editorial board, highlights the most promising technology companies in the field of enterprise security. HivePro Uni5 seamlessly integrates with other asset management, vulnerability management, and incident management solutions to streamline the vulnerability lifecycle management process. Its advanced threat intelligence capabilities enable users to quickly understand and mitigate potential risks to their assets.

Hive Pro's mission is to improve the cybersecurity posture of its clients by predicting and preventing potential threats, while also reducing the workload of security analysts. "We are proud to be recognized as a leading provider of fraud and breach prevention solutions by Enterprise Security Magazine," said Anand Choudha, CEO at Hive Pro. "Our focus on product innovation and customer satisfaction has enabled us to assist organizations around the world in reducing their attack surface and focusing on their most imminent threats and critical vulnerabilities."

About Hive Pro

Hive Pro Inc is a cyber security company specializing in Threat Exposure Management. Its flagship product, HivePro Uni5, provides a Threat Exposure Management Platform that enables organizations to contextualize, prioritize, and resolve all threats against their assets on a continuous basis. For more information, visit www.hivepro.com

About Enterprise Security Magazine

Enterprise Security Magazine is a leading publication for senior-level technology buyers and decision makers in the enterprise security industry. It provides valuable insights and information on products, services, technologies, and trends related to enterprise security. For more information, visit www.enterprisesecuritymag.com