The Sports Circus scores a TKO in the talk show ring by adding International Hall of Fame Referee, Joe Cortez

The Sports Circus KOs opposing television and radio shows from the Boxing Capitol of the World, Las Vegas, NV

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sports Circus, a prime time Las Vegas-based and nationally-syndicated television and radio show scores a TKO by adding International Boxing Hall of Fame referee, Joe Cortez, as its official boxing insider. He will cover all boxing content including feature interviews with boxing Hall of Famers, WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF champions, plus Golden Gloves champions.

The Sports Circus features Ringmaster Sal Tuzzolino. The show spotlights special guest interviews including: world champions, Hall of Famers, all-stars, billionaire business leaders, television and film stars, and Grammy Award winners. Among these icons have been: Mario Andretti, Leigh Steinberg, the Godfather of all Sports Agents, superstar NCAA, USFL, and NFL Running Back, Herschel Walker, 4-time Super Bowl champion and coaching legend Tom Flores, NFL Defensive Tackle, Bestselling Author and defender of freedom, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., iconic sports talk show host, Mike Golic, NBA Hall of Fame legend, Rick Barry, 7-time Emmy Award winner and media icon, Roy Firestone, plus many more.

The Sports Circus is hosted by the Ringmaster, Sal Tuzzolino. He is a former baseball player and current sports and entertainment executive. Sal is quick and witty and can keep you entertained for hours with thought provoking content and drill-down analyses with a comedic twist. He has been described as the sports lovers' best friend while holding a championship on-air title of master of controversy and instigation.

Sal Tuzzolino stated: "This is a knockout for The Sports Circus. Joe is an encyclopedia of boxing and officiating knowledge. He explains things that happen inside and outside the ring that most people don’t get the opportunity to hear. Also, His decades of experience as a Golden Gloves champion boxer and as a highly decorated referee will bring a weekly truckload of boxing knowledge every Wednesday on the Circus. We’re fortunate to have this Hall of Famer with us from right here in the fight capitol of the world, Las Vegas.”

Joe Cortez said of the opportunity of being the go to for all things boxing for The Sports Circus: “Being a part of The Sports Circus is a plus for me since I can share more information with the fans on what’s going on from a referee’s perspective and behind the scenes. The fans will be able to learn more about the sport of boxing with the guidance of the Hall of Fame Referee, Joe Cortez.”

The Sports Circus has a loose format and can be highly unpredictable. Listener and viewer participation is encouraged. When the phone lines and online chat are open, get ready to defend your position and possibly get called out. They take no prisoners so bring your “A” game.

The Sports Circus has large coverage including Comcast, COX, Frontier, Spectrum, and WOW Cable television affiliates in select US markets. Their radio coverage includes CBS, CNBC, FOX, NBC affiliates in select markets plus a host of independent stations. Worldwide coverage of The Sports Circus can be found on AAMPtv. Further, their shows are aired on HotelTV in all 210 Nielsen rated markets across the US, broadcasting into 500,000 rooms in three, four and five-star upscale hotels and resorts across North America. Whether you are at home, in a hotel, or on the go, you can stream the show on your mobile device at www.aamp.tv or www.thesportscircus.com.

The Sports Circus website traffic receives mass amounts of monthly website visitors. Their click-through traffic numbers are extremely impressive. That traffic coupled with their 4,000,000+ impressions per hour on HotelTV are an advertising and marketing dream scenario. Big and small companies have a tremendous opportunity to reach their audience through sponsorship or a partnership with The Sports Circus. See the contact details below to learn more.

In case you miss the International Boxing Hall of Famer, Joe Cortez, on The Sports Circus live, you can find him on Wednesday shows on The Sports Circus podcasts platforms noted above. If you want a deeper dive into boxing from Joe Cortez’s perspective, tune into his Fair But Firm show on YouTube by clicking on this LINK.