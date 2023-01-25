Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,920 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,367 in the last 365 days.

SEI’s Sivan Kartha provides peek behind the dial of the Doomsday Clock

It is now 90 seconds to midnight – that is, we’re figuratively moments away from humanity’s annihilation, according to an international board of scientists and nuclear experts.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists revealed the new time of its Doomsday Clock on 24 January, showing that Earth is closer to extinction than ever. The time moved ahead 10 seconds after about three years of sitting at 100 seconds.

SEI Senior Scientist Sivan Kartha sits on the science and security board that makes the determination each year of the clock’s “time” – whether to move it forward, backward or keep it the same. He also heads the climate sub-committee, initiating the climate discussion among its experts.

Kartha and his team’s analysis of the escalating climate crisis contributed to the clock’s new position.

Reuters was one of the many outlets covering the clock’s new position.

“Global carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels, after having rebounded from the COVID economic decline to an all-time-high in 2021, continue to rise in 2022 and hit another record high,” Reuters quoted him saying. “… With emissions still rising, weather extremes continue, and were even more clearly attributable to climate change.”

But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the breakdown of institutions that ran parallel – or resulted – also fuelled the clock’s advancement.

“Dealing with the crisis of climate change requires faith in institutions of multilateral governance and cooperation,” said Kartha, quoted in the bulletin’s press release . “The geopolitical fissure opened by the invasion of Ukraine has weakened trust among countries and the global will to cooperate.”

You just read:

SEI’s Sivan Kartha provides peek behind the dial of the Doomsday Clock

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.