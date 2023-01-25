The Recruiting Co-Op Launches The Sweetest $2500 Summer Camp Savings Reward
It's Another Sweet Day in LA, The Recruiting Co+Op launches a sweet savings reward; $2500 for Summer Camp.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good “Recruiting Co-Op members who successfully make a referral that enables Recruiting for Good before March 31st, 2023; earn exclusive $2500 summer camp saving reward.”
Moms can partner up and participate together in The Recruiting Co+Op to earn double saving rewards for Summer Camp.
About
To celebrate 25 years in business, Recruiting for Good is launching The Recruiting Co+Op to generate proceeds on behalf of members who successfully participate in our referral program. To learn more visit www.TheRecruitingCo-Op.com. We help families save money on Summer Camp, Sunday School, and Travel Too! Moms can participate together to earn double saving rewards www.SweetMomsClub.com
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for GOOD!"
