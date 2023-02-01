#SongforSocialChange "Why Oh Why" Climbs Fast Up the Charts Sending a Healing Message to the World

International Music Artist and Philanthropist French Montana raps on "Why Oh Why" the #songforsocialchange up for Grammy consideration joining the musical peace movement created by Producer and Songwriter Raffles van Exel.

Songwriter and Music Producer Raffles van Exel created Artists for Global Unity to weather the tragic storms that plague humanity worldwide.

Megastar Fantasia along with her brother Ricco Barrino are featured as part of the Artists for Global Unity on the new Grammy category #songforsocialchange "Why Oh Why" created by Raffles van Exel.

The Recording Academy’s Special Merit Awards Ceremony — which will celebrate the organization’s 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award, Trustees Award, Technical and Best Song for Social Change Award recipients takes place on Feb. 4, 2023, at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in LA.

The Musical Peace Movement Created by Artists for Global Unity features Entertainers CeeLo Green, French Montana, Fantasia, Kenny Lattimore and Emily Estefan

Why Oh Why is the fastest moving song on the charts right now because it’s what the people need, what they crave, and that’s peace.”
— French Montana
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The war on humanity continues to rise on a global level. Music Producer and Songwriter Raffles van Exel created Artists for Global Unity and teamed up with CeeLo Green, French Montana, Fantasia, Kenny Lattimore and Emily Estefan to lend their vocals to a song he penned in response to the ongoing tragedies in the hopes the message of healing will resonate.

Artists for Global Unity is a collaborative multi-national music project and global movement created and co-written by van Exel with producing partners Narada Michael Walden, a multi-platinum Grammy and Emmy-winning producer, musician and recording artist and Emilio Estefan, a musician and producer who has won 19 Grammy Awards.

"The concept of the song "Why Oh Why" has nothing to do with the Ukrainian Russian war. However, it has everything to do with the war," said van Exel who produced . "The song has nothing to do with gun violence, but it has everything to do with gun violence. The song has nothing to do with Roe vs. Wade, but it has everything to do with Roe vs. Wade. The song has nothing to do with bullying. However, it has everything to do with bullying. It relates to the human population."

As we watch the terror that is rampant across America and in other places in the world, the common thread is "Why? What is the motive? How can we continue to live in fear?" The answer is complex but perhaps the positive lyrics behind the universal music of "Why Oh Why" can change the narrative and become a new anthem.

“'Why Oh Why' is the fastest moving song on the charts right now because it’s what the people need, what they crave, and that’s peace. Super pumped to have been a part of this. With all the craziness happening in the world today, its time," said French Montana.

The song is number 9 and climbing on the Digital Radio Tracker (DRT) Independent Airplay Chart and number 60 on DRT Global Chart. DRT tracks more than 30 million songs worldwide.

The phenomenon is sweeping the country and the Grammy's new category #SongforSocialChange is a prestigious platform to launch a musical peace movement. Among the radio stations spinning the track is SiriusXM Heart & Soul Channel 48, part of the leading audio entertainment company in North America reaching a combined monthly audience of approximately 150 million listeners.

“Please except my expression of awe and excitement in love. Not simply because of my involvement but because of the song "Why Oh Why" intentions and effect," said CeeLo Green. "Why Oh Why" is essentially food to share for the starving soul and even as they eat their being taught to fish as well."

The future of our children is dependent on the choices being made by all of us. Stopping the violence and embracing our differences is the start to a more peaceful society.

"For the first time in my professional career I have two records climbing the charts at the same time, “Take A Dose" and "Why Oh Why,” said Kenny Lattimore who just welcomed a baby girl with his wife, Faith. "In particular it is such a blessing to see “Why Oh Why" touching the hearts and minds of so many people all around the world. Especially with all the violence happening today, this song could not have come at a better time. Together we can make a change."

The world is in need of healing. "It's rare that a day goes by when there isn't a horrific wrong done against humanity. "Why Oh Why" is a constant reminder that peace is the answer we need to try harder and a new anthem for everyone to embrace," stated van Exel.

"With the way times are in the world today, social change is necessary. There’s to many ways to show love, peace and happiness instead of so much hate, bitterness and anger," said Fantasia who was joined by her brother Ricco Barrino on the track. "We must come together as one to show the world there is hope amongst the living and generations to come."

The song is available on all platforms. Proceeds of the sales of the song to benefit MusiCares, Doctors Without Borders, Save the Children and more.

#SongforSocialChange contender "Why Oh Why," is a socially conscious song with a message of "Let's Give Peace a Chance." Proceeds to benefit several charities.

