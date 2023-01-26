Michelle Lovett Makes History Receiving the Key to the City and a Proclamation from Florida City
Michelle Lovett honors dignitaries, politicians, musicians, and educators from her hometown Florida City, Florida
Remember we don't compete, we complete each other.”FLORIDA CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida City Stand up! These words came from Bosses & Bossettas founder Michelle Lovett as she opened the Bosses & Bossettas Platinum Awards Gala #305. The award show recognizes those who are leading the industry to the next level such as entertainers, politicians, musicians, educators and so many more. The Inaugural Bosses & Bossettas Platinum Awards Gala #305 was held Saturday, January 21st at Phichol Williams Community Center in Homestead, Florida.
— Michelle Lovett
Bosses & Bossettas brought the love home. Michelle said, “With over 200 attending I can truly say God showed up and out.”
Michelle introduced some of her celebrity friends and her wonderful father Bennie Lovett.
Special guests included...
Gail Everett-Smith is well known from the movie - "Till" and many more. Joshua Shipman is known from the movie - "A Christmas Proposal" and more. Denise Armstrong is known from the movie - "Overcomer" many more. The organization and community were truly celebrated this past weekend as they set yet another milestone in the city of Florida City.
Stitchiz brought the house down with her hit song “Big Screen”. Motivational Keynote Speaker Tia Talley brought an inspirational word. Denise Armstrong talked about a Moment of Rest & Receive. Created -N- Love Studios L.L.C, Mr. Ongo Evans, WYSP—Nadia Francois, and DaGr8 FM were behind the lens covering and creating everlasting memories.
Michelle's motto is "May the life you live match your bio." She doesn't believe in awarding individuals based on affiliations.
Michelle honored dignitaries such as Bishop Harris, Mayor Otis Wallace, Vice Mayor Walter Thompson, Commissioner Eugene Berry, Commissioner Sharon Butler, Commissioner James Gold, Chief of Police Pedro ‘Pete’ Taylor, James Hawkins, Arabella Moss Walker (Global World Changer), Cathy Berry(Cancer Survivor), DeVonne Waters (Cancer Survivor) and many others.
Florida Parents of Murdered Children, Janeen Jones chair, and Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle attended the gala supporting founder Tangela Sears receiving The BEACON Award.
Miami-Dade Commissioner Kionne McGhee, District 9 received the Lifetime “I Change the Game” Award. Commissioner McGhee was first elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2012 for Florida House District 117 and served as the Minority Leader from 2018 to 2020, when he was elected as Miami-Dade County Commissioner for District 9.
The city of Florida City awarded Michelle with a proclamation on January 20, 2020, for all her hard work, dedication, and willingness to give back. This year at the gala Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace presented Michelle Lovett with the “Key to the City”. Mayor Wallace stated, “Michelle was six years old when he was elected as the Mayor of Florida City. The key represents and opens the heart of Florida City.”
Michelle made history by being the first person to receive a proclamation and a key to the city from the mayor. Michelle stated during her acceptance speech that if you put in the work everything else will be added to you, but you first must honor God because He is the only one that can take you to higher heights. Michelle was interviewed by Hot 105FM with Rodney Baltimore, CBS-12, and ExcitementRadio with host Shaiwill.
Thank you to sponsors Cutler Bay Christian Academy—Tasha Gates, BAM Events, Dinner by Chef Wash,
The Firm Salon & Boutique—Erica Morris Robinson, Nspired Images —Russell Tyson, Janella Simpson, and Jamar Carrer for helping make this event possible.
In 1992 Michelle joined the band dance line under the leadership of the late Rodester Brown. She later became one of the captains her senior year. Michelle was the first and youngest Ms. M.L.K. in 1992. She returned and hosted the annual parade in 2020, as well as this year with Bret Brown. Michelle started working both in the community and church at an early age. Lovett has given out scholarships to over 100 graduates since 2019, school supplies and more. She has given back to the community by sponsoring turkeys at Thanksgiving and toys at Christmas time to not only Florida City - Lauderdale but in Atlanta and Augusta Georgia as well.
Michelle Lovett is a 4X bestselling author, award-winning actor, writer, curator coach, publisher, producer, TV channel owner, internationally known and creator of the series “Life, Love, & Lock.” She was recently awarded the Visionary of the Year award. A Florida City native, Lovett has defied the odds since birth. Being born prematurely with a hole in her heart and asthma, doctors said she would not live 72 hours. As an adult with many major health challenges, doctors gave her only six months to live. Years later, she is still proving the doctors wrong.
