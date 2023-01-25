Kaycha Labs Achieves Broad Proficiency Testing Success

Cannabis & Hemp Testing

With locations across the U.S., Kaycha Labs is establishing a national network of Cannabis labs that provides essential product quality and safety information.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaycha Labs, a leader in cannabis testing technologies and methods, announces their successful participation in multiple rounds of proficiency testing (PT) from multiple vendors. Given the recent trend of cannabis and hemp testing laboratories to inflate potency testing results or pass clients with failing test results, Kaycha has implemented the industry’s highest participation rate and pass rate of proficiency tests nationwide. The company has participated in the following PT events:

• Phenova

• Emerald

• NSI

• AOAC

• NIST

• ASTM

• USP

• Sigma

Stephen Goldman, Kaycha’s Chief Scientific Officer, said, “Accuracy, precision, and trustworthiness are the most important qualities for a testing laboratory to exhibit toward their clients. Most states require participation in one or two PT events per year. We’ve participated in eight different events across ten laboratories for over 1,000 different analyte tests this year alone.”

Chris Martinez, Kaycha’s President, said, “We’ve invested nearly 80,000 dollars this year in third-part proficiency testing alone. This, combined with our robust internal PT program, makes us the most transparent and trusted testing partner in the United States. While other cannabis testing labs brag about their participation in single PT events on social media, Kaycha continues to raise the ceiling in terms of data quality, accuracy, and precision.”

ABOUT KAYCHA LABS: Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Kaycha Labs has testing labs in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, and Oregon. Kaycha’s network of accredited labs is a recognized leader in testing accuracy and speed, delivering fast results with sample automation and technology innovation. Kaycha Labs implement over 500 procedures and methods to test Cannabis using state-of-the-art equipment. The International Standards Organization (ISO), the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Services, and the Association of Analytical Communities (AOAC).