Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,649 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,156 in the last 365 days.

Kaycha Labs Achieves Broad Proficiency Testing Success

Kaycha Labs is the only Multi-State operator in the hemp and cannabis testing industry, with 10 labs and growing.

Cannabis & Hemp Testing

With locations across the U.S., Kaycha Labs is establishing a national network of Cannabis labs that provides essential product quality and safety information.

Most states require participation in one or two PT events per year. We’ve participated in eight different events across ten laboratories for over 1,000 different analyte tests this year alone.”
— Stephen Goldman, Chief Scientific Officer

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaycha Labs, a leader in cannabis testing technologies and methods, announces their successful participation in multiple rounds of proficiency testing (PT) from multiple vendors. Given the recent trend of cannabis and hemp testing laboratories to inflate potency testing results or pass clients with failing test results, Kaycha has implemented the industry’s highest participation rate and pass rate of proficiency tests nationwide. The company has participated in the following PT events:

• Phenova
• Emerald
• NSI
• AOAC
• NIST
• ASTM
• USP
• Sigma

Stephen Goldman, Kaycha’s Chief Scientific Officer, said, “Accuracy, precision, and trustworthiness are the most important qualities for a testing laboratory to exhibit toward their clients. Most states require participation in one or two PT events per year. We’ve participated in eight different events across ten laboratories for over 1,000 different analyte tests this year alone.”

Chris Martinez, Kaycha’s President, said, “We’ve invested nearly 80,000 dollars this year in third-part proficiency testing alone. This, combined with our robust internal PT program, makes us the most transparent and trusted testing partner in the United States. While other cannabis testing labs brag about their participation in single PT events on social media, Kaycha continues to raise the ceiling in terms of data quality, accuracy, and precision.”

ABOUT KAYCHA LABS: Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Kaycha Labs has testing labs in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, and Oregon. Kaycha’s network of accredited labs is a recognized leader in testing accuracy and speed, delivering fast results with sample automation and technology innovation. Kaycha Labs implement over 500 procedures and methods to test Cannabis using state-of-the-art equipment. The International Standards Organization (ISO), the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Services, and the Association of Analytical Communities (AOAC).

Jason Cohen
Kaycha Labs
+ +1 561-674-0757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Kaycha Labs Achieves Broad Proficiency Testing Success

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.