Kaycha Labs Commences California Operations

Cannabis & Hemp Testing

Kaycha Labs, a leader in cannabis and hemp testing technologies, was granted its license to commence operations of cannabis testing in California.

We are excited to be in a state that knows the importance of reliable and accurate testing, as well as the risks of an unpoliced testing environment.” — James Horvath, CEO

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 27, Kaycha Labs was granted its license to commence operations of cannabis compliant testing in the state of California.

During the regulatory licensing review process, Kaycha’s Monrovia Lab was staffed with a team of skilled analysts, equipped with all new state-of-the-art equipment, and ISO accredited. The analysts were trained by veteran Quality Assurance, Compliance and Lab Directors from existing sister laboratories. In addition, the company’s proprietary Laboratory Information Management System (Pure LIMS) was installed and updated to ensure compliance with all California mandated detection limit standards. The lab is now accepting samples from clients to perform the full array of compliant and R&D testing across all matrices.

James Horvath, Kaycha Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are excited to be in a state that knows the importance of reliable and accurate testing, as well as the risks of an unpoliced testing environment. California’s enacted legislation signed by Governor Newsome imposing precise criteria and guidelines for testing of pesticides, microbiological contaminants, residual solvents, and cannabis compounds should go a long way in ensuring consistent testing results. This is a huge win for the industry and cannabis consumers.”

President, Chris Martinez, also noted, “We are also pleased that the Department of Cannabis Control’s (“DCC”) license review process was one of, if not the most, rigorous exams Kaycha has completed. The DCC’s rigorous review of our methods, standards and procedures across all 8 method validation categories gives us, and more importantly the California cannabis market, confidence that Kaycha will be delivering best-in-class testing to California growers, extractors and manufacturers.”

ABOUT KAYCHA LABS: Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Kaycha Labs has testing labs in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Oregon, and Tennessee. Kaycha’s network of accredited labs is a recognized leader in testing accuracy and speed, delivering fast results with sample automation and technology innovation. Kaycha labs implements over 500 procedures and methods to test Cannabis using state-of-the-art equipment. International Standards Organization (ISO), United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Services, and Association of Analytical Communities (AOAC).

For more information, visit KaychaLabs.com.

