Rodney Jones Law Group P.C. Fastest Growing Personal Injury Firm in Texas
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rodney Jones Law Group P.C. Attorneys and Counselors are one of the fastest-growing Personal Injury law firms based in Houston, Texas.
Their team of experts believes that everyone needs protection; hence, they promise to provide the service you need to ensure justice at all costs.
Rodney Jones, Esq., the owner of the law firm, is known as an attorney who fights for people, not just takes on cases.
His passion for helping his clients and giving them his undivided attention is what sets him apart from other attorneys. He built the success of the firm on a family-first approach where employees and clients are treated like family.
"Our clients trust us, they’re confident in coming to us first with all of their legal needs. That level of patronage is invaluable and I don’t take it for granted ” - Rodney Jones, Esq.
Since Rodney Jones Law Group P.C. Attorneys and Counselors started the business ten years ago, the firm has grown tremendously.
They offer a wide range of personal injury attorney services that cover the following areas:
-Motorcycle & 18-wheeler accidents
-Wrongful Death
-Burn Injuries
-Animal Attacks & Dog Bites
-Product Liability
-Slip and Fall Accidents
-Workplace Accidents
-Hit and Run Accidents
-Auto-Pedestrian Accidents
The firm may be young, but the personal injury lawyers who work there are not. The lawyers at Rodney Jones Law Group P.C. have more than 20 years of legal experience and have helped their clients win verdicts and settlements worth more than $55 million.
Rodney Jones advocates giving voice to people who don’t have the capability of defending themselves. He has a natural heart for helping others, which made him one of the Top 50 professional and entrepreneurs in 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2022, and Texas's Top 10 personal injury attorney in 2018–2022. The award focused on Mr. Jones’ explicit commitment to his clients in Houston.
Work with a firm that will put your family first; reach out to the Rodney Jones Law Group today. We look forward to working with you to achieve outstanding results.
Rodney Jones
Rodney Jones Law Group P.C.
+1 832-377-5529
calls@rjoneslawgroup.com
