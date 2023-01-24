MDC invites the public to a trout fishing program in Fulton Feb. 8

FULTON, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to join MDC staff at Veterans Park Lake in Fulton to trout fish. Participants for this free event will have the opportunity to learn how to properly clean fish after trying their hand at trout fishing.

This event will run from 1-3 p.m. on Feb. 8 and is open to participants ages 6 and older. Participants ages 16-64 are required to arrive with a Missouri fishing license. Please note that all participants will need a trout permit to possess trout.

Registration for this event will be required and can be done at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4YZ. Any questions about this event can be directed to Ethan Regan, MDC Conservation Educator, at ethan.regan@mdc.mo.gov.

Veterans Park Lake is located in Fulton. To find the lake from Fulton, take Richard Ault Drive south from 10th Street.