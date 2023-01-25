High Tech Green Energy, Carbon Reduction & Crucial Waste Management Projects, International Partners: Stock Symbol: ASRE

$ASRE $ASRE 2 $ASRE Holcomb Energy Systems, inc. $ASRE Regreen Technologies $ASRE Partner 360 Solar

Advancing High Tech Green Energy, Carbon Reduction, and Crucial Waste Management Projects with International Partners: Astra Energy Inc. (Stock Symbol: ASRE)

This will serve as a real demonstration to the world of how all waste can be processed and reduced globally in an efficient, scalable, and profitable manner” — Douglas Hampton, CEO of $ASRE

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing High Tech Green Energy, Carbon Reduction, and Crucial Waste Management Projects with International Partners: Astra Energy Inc.  Developing Renewable Clean Energy Projects in Key Markets Such as Vietnam, Tanzania, Zanzibar, and Others. Acquired Patented Waste Management Technology that Cleans Up Waste Sites Creating Residual Revenue via the Sale of Sterile Pellets, Biofuels, and Power Generation. Signed 50-50 Manufacturing & Distribution Agreement with Cong Ty Co Phan Viecotech of Vietnam for Deployment in the South-East Asian Market. Executed Joint Venture with Holcomb Energy Systems LLC to Launch a Proprietary In-Line Power Generator (ILPG) Cutting Carbon Footprints and Reducing Energy Bills by 50%. Astra Energy Inc. (OTCQB: ASRE) is an integrated solutions provider investing in and developing renewable and clean energy projects in markets where demand is high, supply is limited and there is an opportunity to address other imminent market needs.The ASRE corporate strategy is rooted in securing technologies and assets; identifying viable market opportunities; and bringing together resources, expertise, technology, and defined action plans to execute first-in-class projects that benefit communities, local economies, the planet, and the Company’s investors.ASRE has a goal to create a more secure and sustainable power sector that supports the Company’s purpose, mission, and values to transform the economic, environmental, and social landscape for generations to come.For investors, ASRE has an attractive share structure with approximately 66.5 million shares outstanding and an approximate public float of 24 million. There are no preferred or outstanding shares issued and no long-term or convertible debt on the balance sheet. Establishing Astra Energy Inc. in Clean and Renewable Projects Around the GlobeA Memorandum of Understanding was jointly signed by Astra Energy Inc. and the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, regarding ASRE proposed development of a clean and renewable energy park in Zanzibar. The Zanzibar Clean and Renewable Energy Park will achieve many goals; amongst them, utilizing clean and renewable energy to generate local, independent power; upgrading and expanding upon an existing transmission grid; facilitating economic growth, and contributing to the Zanzibar Development Vision 2050 plan.Further, ASRE is completing due diligence and planning for a large-scale clean energy project that is poised to position the company as a major independent power producer in Tanzania with the help of the US Chamber of Commerce. ASRE will capitalize on the Tanzanian government’s agenda to increase electrification rates as well as the emerging opportunities in the oil and gas sector, serving critical infrastructure in the country.ASRE also plans to construct a waste-to-energy (WTE) facility in Jamaica featuring the ASRE Regreen Total Waste System. The system will process municipal solid waste and other bio-waste material, including bagasse from local sugar cane production plants. Definitive Manufacturing and Distribution Agreement Between ASRE Subsidiary Regreen Technologies Inc. and Cong Ty Co Phan Viecotech of VietnamOn December 1st, 2022, ASRE announced that the Company’s majority-owned subsidiary, Regreen Technologies Inc., had entered into a Definitive Agreement with Cong Ty Co Phan Viecotech, a Social Republic of Vietnam manufacturer of clean environmental technology equipment.Cong Ty Co Phan Viecotech was formed to bring together an experienced group of successful businessmen with a track record of years of successful operation in Vietnam and the Asia Pacific region. They have focused on advancing opportunities related to manufacturing and technology development within the clean and renewable sectors.Under the terms of the Agreement, ASRE and Viecotech will be 50-50 partners in the manufacture, distribution, and deployment of the patented Regreen waste management and processing system and technologies throughout the Asia Pacific market. Viecotech will contribute land, manufacturing facilities, engineering, and staffing to the joint venture and ASRE will contribute exclusive use of its technology and design drawings.There is an existing site identified for the deployment of the ASRE system located on the island of Con Dao, off the western coast of Vietnam. Con Dao hosts stockpiles of municipal solid waste (MSW) and agricultural waste ready to be processed and converted to biofuels and clean electricity. A single 15-ton-per-hour ASRE Regreen system can process and mitigate 300 tons of MSW per day. The process can clean up waste sites and create valuable residual revenue streams through the sale of both sterile pellets and biofuels, and generate power of up to 7.5MW per installation of this size."This union will prove to be extremely profitable, and we have the unique opportunity to make a real positive change to our global environment in a responsible way," stated Vo Nhu Thanh, chairman and president of Viecotech."We believe securing such a well-established and connected manufacturing partner will support the distribution and deployment of the Regreen systems and technology on a massive scale throughout the Asia Pacific markets. This will serve as a real demonstration to the world of how all waste can be processed and reduced globally in an efficient, scalable, and profitable manner," stated Douglas Hampton, president, and CEO of Astra Energy California Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ASRE. ASRE Joins with Holcomb Energy Systems LLC to cut Carbon Footprints and Energy Bills by 50%On October 31st, 2022, ASRE and Holcomb Energy Systems LLC (HES) announced a new joint venture, Astra-Holcomb Energy Systems LLC (“A-HES”) to commercialize the HES In-Line Power Generator (ILPG), a revolutionary new clean energy technology that takes power input from any source – fossil fuels or renewables – and magnifies power output over 50%. A game-changer in clean energy production, the ILPG has no moving parts, runs totally silent, puts out zero emissions, and is scalable everywhere electricity is needed.Holcomb Energy Systems LLC has developed the Holcomb Energy System technology, a patent-protected, scientific breakthrough in clean energy production. 