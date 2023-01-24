Heath Young appointed as Tennessee’s State Command Sergeant Major

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Military Department announced today that Sgt. Maj. Matthew “Heath” Young will serve as the State Command Sergeant Major for the Tennessee Army National Guard, effective Jan. 27.

Young replaces Command Sgt. Maj. James Crockett, who was recently appointed as Tennessee’s Senior Enlisted Leader for the Tennessee Military Department.

As the 10th State Command Sergeant Major for the Tennessee Army National Guard, Young will be responsible for advising the Assistant Adjutant General–Army on all enlisted matters including training and utilization, health of the force, and professional development for more than 9,000 Tennessee Army National Guard Soldiers. Prior to this appointment, Young served as the Tennessee Army National Guard’s Sergeant Major for Personnel.

Young started his military career nearly 30 years ago when he enlisted in the U.S. Army as an infantryman in 1993. While on Active Duty, he served in Hawaii’s 5th and 14th Infantry Regiments and was stationed at Fort Campbell with the 187th Infantry Regiment. Following active duty, Young enlisted in the Tennessee National Guard and held a series of leadership positions that included First Sergeant and Battalion Command Sergeant Major for Tennessee’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion.

Young’s most recent assignments were in the Tennessee National Guard’s Personnel Directorate where he served as the Sergeant Major for Enlisted Personnel Management then as Sergeant Major for the directorate. During his career, Young conducted overseas deployments to Egypt in 1994 and Saudi Arabia in 1997. He currently resides in Springfield with his wife and three daughters.