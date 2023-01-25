Tulalip's Opioid Treatment Program, Quil Ceda Creek Counseling Company, to open in February

TULALIP, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, 345 Snohomish County residents overdosed, according to the County's website.* The Tulalip Tribes' latest venture, the Quil Ceda Creek Counseling Company, is opening this February.

The opioid treatment program will serve 150 clients at any given time. "People are dying every day," explained Tulalip's Chairwoman, Teri Gobin. "We couldn't wait for someone else to build the services, so we built them ourselves. We're going to save lives with this company."

The Quil Ceda Creek Counseling Company will provide wrap-around services, including primary health care and mental health services, and medication for substance use disorders such as methadone, suboxone, and Vivitrol. The program's three phases are induction, stabilization, and maintenance, with the goal of returning the client to freedom and health.

Clinic Administrator Tanya Burns, a Tulalip citizen, is intimately connected to her work. "I've lost several family members to substance use disorders, including my mother," explained Burns. "There are many misconceptions around substance use disorders. Perhaps if a program like this existed sooner she might still be with us. I can't go back in time, but I can certainly help to keep loved ones around for someone else. If we can save just one person, one person's daughter, mother, or son, we've done our job."

Rather than only treating the primary disease, substance use disorder, the counseling company takes a holistic approach by offering medication-assisted intensive outpatient treatment. They will also provide counseling, primary care, and wrap-around services so that clients can get as much help as possible in one building. "A lot of the folks that will come in here will have co-occurring disorders. They may have a substance use disorder which can be fairly obvious on the outside. However, they may also have a mental health disorder or something else. We want to treat the whole person." Burns explained.

Stigma and misconceptions are some of the things that prevent people from seeking help. "There are a lot of misconceptions about an opioid treatment program or a medically-assisted treatment program. One of the ones I hear most often is that we're trading one drug for another. Yes, methadone is an opioid," Burns said, "However, we're replacing an illicit opioid or street drug with a legal one that we can control. A person with a substance use disorder who needs that opioid to avoid withdrawals or who doesn't know how to function without that opioid, they will find whatever they can find. We're offering them a safer alternative. You can go to work, and you can be with your kids. You can function. We will take care of you to ensure you're as safe as possible," said Burns.

Quil Ceda Creek Counseling Company offers outpatient services with amenities, including child watch, to ease the path for those seeking treatment. The company also includes robust security and procedures to ensure that clients and staff are safe.

While the facility is for profit, and services are billable, the staff are in the business of helping people. "We are going to outgrow this space very quickly," said Burns. "It's going to be a drop in the bucket, and we're not going to be able to reach everyone. But, if we can save one person, that will make a difference."

The Ribbon Cutting ceremony for the Quil Ceda Creek Counseling Company is February 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. This precedes the Grand Opening for services on February 6 at 6:00 a.m. Operating hours will be 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6:00 a.m. -10:00 a.m. Saturdays, closed on Sundays.

*https://snohomishcountywa.gov/5655/OD

The Tulalip (pronounced Tuh’-lay-lup) Tribes, successors in interest to the Snohomish, Snoqualmie, Skykomish, and other allied tribes and bands signatory to the 1855 Treaty of Point Elliott. The 22,000 acres Tulalip Indian Reservation located north of Everett and the Snohomish River and west of Marysville, Washington.

