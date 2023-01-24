Submit Release
Route 22/I-376 Interchange Project Online Virtual Public Meeting Wednesday

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) are pleased to invite you to attend a virtual public being conducted on Wednesday, January 25 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to discuss the Route 22/I-376 Interchange project. Public input throughout project development is very important to the success of the project. This briefing offers the opportunity to provide input and engage in a question and answer session with the project design team.

The meeting will be held:

Time: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, January 25

Location: Online only, link available online (see below)

The Route 22/I-376 Interchange project will provide improvements to ramp connections for I-376 to Routes 22/30/60 to improve mobility and safety as part of the new Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI). The DDI will remove the existing partial cloverleaf loop ramps and provide access to all points of interest including access to Route 60 southbound toward Crafton that is currently not available at the interchange. The project will also include replacement of the Route 22/30 structure over I-376 with new dual structures, one located on each side of the existing structure. The proposed structures will be lengthened to accommodate possible future widening of I-376. The new structures will also increase the vertical clearance height to 16’-6” (minimum) over I-376.

To gain access to the meeting please visit the project webpage below.  A link will be provided on the bottom of the webpage to enter the meeting.

Route 22/I-376 Interchange Project

A recording of the presentation from the virtual public meeting will be posted on the webpage to view at your convenience along with a link to provide feedback to the project team.

Along with the link to the Live Virtual Meeting, the page also includes information on the project, contact information, and an online comment form.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

