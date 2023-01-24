Suspect Sought by Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force

(CLEVELAND, Ohio) — Law enforcement is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a suspect indicted on multiple human trafficking offenses.

Dawud Sami, 42, was indicted on Dec. 7, 2022, in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on six felony counts related to human trafficking, including trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution and promoting prostitution.

“The task force uncovered credible, serious allegations that this trafficker must answer for,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “We’re hoping the public has information on his location so this investigation can bring his victims justice.”

Sami, who was born Thomas Bradford and is also known as “Officially GP” (“Officially Got Paper”), is a rapper and music producer who owns a business called Red Karpet Entertainment on E. 185th Street in Cleveland.

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, organized under the Ohio Attorney General’s Organized Crime Investigations Commission, received tips from victims that Sami was operating a human trafficking ring and advertising sex for sale online. The subsequent investigation discovered that Sami bought multiple luxury cars and a home using his victims’ identities while also branding the women with “Red Karpet” tattoos.

Sami’s whereabouts are unknown. Anyone with information about his location or the case in general is urged to contact the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force at (216) 443-6085 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at crimestoppers@cuyahogacounty.us.

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force is led by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department and includes the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Cleveland Police Department, MetroHealth Police Department, East Cleveland Police Department, Ohio Investigative Unit, Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Indictments are criminal allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

