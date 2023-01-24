Mayor Bowser Invites Residents to Join Her at the Coalition for Peace’s 42nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, January 16 at 11:00 a.m., Mayor Muriel Bowser will walk with community members and members of the Bowser Administration in the Coalition for Peace’s 42nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade in Washington, DC.

The Parade symbolizes the need to continue Dr. King’s work and reinforces the idea reflected in his words, “Human progress is neither automatic nor inevitable… every step toward the goal of justice requires sacrifice, suffering, and struggle; the tireless exertions and passionate concern of dedicated individuals.” As community members consider their plans for this upcoming MLK Day, Mayor Bowser asks them to join in celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy by signing up to walk with her. The walk will take place from the R.I.S.E. Center to Anacostia Park.

WHEN:

Monday, January 16 at 11:00 am

Participants are encouraged to arrive at 10:30 am.

WHO:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Rev. Thomas Bowen, Mayor’s Office on African American Affairs

Denise Rolark Barnes, Co-Chair, MLK Holiday DC Committee

Stuart Anderson, Co-Chair, MLK Holiday DC Committee

Government Officials



WHERE:

R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center at St. Elizabeths East

2730 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE

*Closest Metro Station: Congress Heights*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: Alabama & MLK Ave SE*

