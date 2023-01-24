Submit Release
Statement from Mayor Bowser on Today’s Meeting with President Biden and American Mayors

(Washington, DC) – Today, on the final day of the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ 91st Winter Meeting, Mayor Muriel Bowser attended a meeting with President Joseph R. Biden and mayors from across the country. Following the meeting, the Mayor issued the following statement:

“This week, mayors from across the country came together in Washington, DC to strategize around the big issues facing our cities, nation, and world – from bringing back our downtowns to fighting climate change. President Biden was spot on today when he said that for every city and town in America, our best days are ahead of us. The United States, he reminded us, can do big things — nothing is beyond our capacity when we work together. Mayors work every day to get things done and to improve the quality of life for our residents. And with the American Rescue Plan, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Inflation Reduction Act, real gun safety legislation, and more – including a cabinet filled with former mayors – the Biden Administration has made American mayors feel seen and heard. As we continue our comeback, and as we build back better, I look forward to continued collaboration with my fellow mayors and our federal government. Together, we will do big things.”

