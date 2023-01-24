Legislative Committee Unanimously Passes Attorney General Bills

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023

CONTACT: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE.S.D. – Two additional South Dakota Attorney General bills were passed unanimously Tuesday morning by the state Senate Judiciary Committee.

Senate Bill 48 would enhance the penalty for attempted first degree murder of a law enforcement officer. Senate Bill 50 would revise the crime of witness tampering and provide prosecutors with a clearer authority to charge someone who corruptly influences witnesses.

“These bills are about the protection of law enforcement officers and witnesses,” said Attorney General Marty Jackley. “We need to protect our law enforcement officers who place themselves in harm’s way to protect us. We also need to make sure witnesses are allowed to present facts and information to judges and juries without being subject to any improper influence.”

Both bills now move to the Senate floor where they will be heard by the full Senate.

Out of the five bills presented by the Attorney General Jackley this session, only Senate Bill 49 has not yet had its initial committee hearing. That bill would prohibit the improper storage and disposal of records containing personal or protected information and provide a penalty.