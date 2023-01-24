Iowa Attorney General Bird Announces Additional Staff Appointments

DES MOINES -- Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird has announced three new members to her team. Bird named Deputy Attorney General for Agency Counsel David Faith, Assistant Attorney General and Chief of the Health and Human Services Section Ed Bull, and Press Secretary Alyssa Brouillet to serve in the Attorney General’s office.

“We are organizing a strong team of leaders and critical-thinkers, who share a mission of serving all Iowans.” said Bird. “Together, our team is committed to prioritizing victims in the criminal justice system, protecting kids, getting criminals off the streets, and supporting law enforcement.”



David Faith

David Faith will serve as Deputy Attorney General for Agency Counsel. He will lead the office’s Agency Counsel Division, which mainly provides legal advice and representation in court to state agencies. The Division includes the Health and Human Services, Revenue, and Transportation sections.



David Faith currently serves as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Southern District of Iowa in Des Moines. He is also a Judge Advocate in the Iowa Army National Guard. Faith previously served as an Assistant Attorney General in the Iowa Attorney General’s office, worked as an associate at Dorsey & Whitney LLP, and started his career as a fellow at the Institute for Justice. Faith is a graduate from Concordia College, Syracuse University, and the University of Iowa College of Law.

Ed Bull

Ed Bull will serve as Assistant Attorney General and Chief of the Health and Human Services section. He’ll lead the representation of Iowa’s largest agency, the Department of Health and Human Services, and work to protect kids in Iowa’s child welfare system.

Ed Bull is the Marion County Attorney, where he has served for the past 12 years. Bull is also an adjunct professor in the business and sociology departments at Grand View University. Shortly after graduating law school, he founded Bull Law Office P.C., where he practiced until taking office. He has also been elected by his County Attorney colleagues to serve as the Iowa State Director to the National District Attorney Association and the President of the Iowa County Attorney’s Association. He also serves as the County Attorney Representative to the Prosecuting Attorneys Training Council directing in-depth training opportunities for prosecutors in both criminal and civil law. Bull was the Vice Chair of Iowa Maternal and Child Health Advisory Council and is a member of the Iowa Child Death Review Team. Bull received both his undergraduate degree and law degree from Drake University.

Alyssa Brouillet

Alyssa Brouillet will serve as press secretary. She will be the spokesperson for the Iowa Attorney General’s office and will lead all press and communications efforts.

Alyssa Brouillet previously worked for Governor Kim Reynolds’ inaugural committee and on the communications team for the Governor’s re-election campaign. Prior to that, she worked on multiple campaigns and clerked in the Iowa House of Representatives for several years. Brouillet is a graduate of Drake University.

