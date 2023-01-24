Air Emissions Reports for Title V Facilities due March 31

Facilities subject to Title V of the federal Clean Air Act must submit their emissions inventories for 2022 to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Air Quality Bureau by March 31, 2023.

DNR requires 2022 Title V emissions to be reported electronically using the State and Local Emissions Inventory System (SLEIS). Visit eAirServices for SLEIS access help, training, and useful resources, or contact the Help Desk at sleis@dnr.iowa.gov. Title V facilities have been required to use SLEIS since 2019.

If your initial Title V permit was issued prior to Jan. 1, 2023, the Annual Compliance Certification and the Semi-Annual Monitoring Report are also due March 31, 2023. Contact Mark Fields at (515) 343-6589 or Mark.Fields@dnr.iowa.gov if you have questions about these reports.

For additional information on all Title V reporting requirements, please check the informational letter DNR sent to Title V facilities.

Finally, please note that starting January 1, 2023, only air construction and Title V operating permit applications submitted electronically in Iowa EASY Air will be accepted. Visit eAirServices for more information.