Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,950 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,244 in the last 365 days.

Air Emissions Reports for Title V Facilities due March 31

Facilities subject to Title V of the federal Clean Air Act must submit their emissions inventories for 2022 to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Air Quality Bureau by March 31, 2023.

DNR requires 2022 Title V emissions to be reported electronically using the State and Local Emissions Inventory System (SLEIS). Visit eAirServices for SLEIS access help, training, and useful resources, or contact the Help Desk at sleis@dnr.iowa.gov.  Title V facilities have been required to use SLEIS since 2019.

If your initial Title V permit was issued prior to Jan. 1, 2023, the Annual Compliance Certification and the Semi-Annual Monitoring Report are also due March 31, 2023. Contact Mark Fields at (515) 343-6589 or Mark.Fields@dnr.iowa.gov if you have questions about these reports.

For additional information on all Title V reporting requirements, please check the informational letter DNR sent to Title V facilities.

Finally, please note that starting January 1, 2023, only air construction and Title V operating permit applications submitted electronically in Iowa EASY Air will be accepted. Visit eAirServices for more information.

You just read:

Air Emissions Reports for Title V Facilities due March 31

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.