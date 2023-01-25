Caring For Others’ International Poverty Forum to include Former Atlanta Mayor & Southern Company's new CEO as panelists
International Poverty Forum will take place March 17 at Delta Flight Museum in Atlanta
Shirley Franklin and Chris Womack are thought leaders that will be able to provide valuable insight and analysis of the problems that accompany poverty around the world.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caring For Others, a 501(c)(3) on a mission to eradicate poverty, announced that former Atlanta Mayor, and first woman to serve in the post, Shirley Franklin, and newly appointed CEO of the Southern Company, Chris Womack, will be panelists at the fourth annual International Poverty Forum alongside headlining speaker Earvin “Magic” Johnson taking place on March 17, 2023 at the Delta Flight Museum in Atlanta.
CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley
In 2001, the people of Atlanta elected Franklin, a first time candidate for public office, to serve as the 58th Mayor of the City of Atlanta. She became the first female mayor of Atlanta and the first African American woman to serve as mayor of a major southern city. Mayor Franklin has worked hard to build a “Best in Class” managed city. Named one of “America’s Best Leaders” by U.S. News and World Report and the Center for Public Leadership at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government. Mayor Franklin is also a recipient of the 2005 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award.
With over 30 years within the Southern Company, Womack leads Georgia Power in serving 2.7 million customers across Georgia. As President, Chairman, and CEO as of this March, he is responsible for the company's customer service, economic development, generation, transmission, distribution, energy efficiency, charitable giving and volunteerism efforts. He also leads the company in storm response, environmental efforts and more.
As previously announced Earvin “Magic” Johnson will be the headlining speaker for the fourth annual International Poverty Forum. Johnson is known for accomplishing virtually everything a player could dream of during his 13-year NBA career, all of which was spent with the Los Angeles Lakers. Johnson was a member of five championship teams. He won the Most Valuable Player Award and the Finals MVP Award three times each. He won 5 NBA championships and 3 MVP awards during a Hall of Fame career in which he revolutionized the game. A 12-time All-Star and a nine-time member of the All-NBA First Team, Johnson also won a gold medal with the original Dream Team at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. Wanting to give back to his community, Johnson founded the Magic Johnson Foundation in 1991 and develops programs and supports community-based organizations that address the education, health, and social needs of ethnically diverse, urban communities.
Caring For Others Founder & CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley said the addition of Franklin and Womack showcase the nonprofit’s dedication to its mission.
“Shirley Franklin and Chris Womack are thought leaders that will be able to provide valuable insight and analysis of the problems that accompany poverty around the world,” Richmond-Shockley said. “Having these two experts join Magic Johnson to speak at the International Poverty Forum will allow others to explore innovative solutions that may eradicate poverty around the world.”
To make a donation or attend the International Poverty Forum please visit www.internationalpovertyforum.org. To learn more about Caring For Others please visit https://caring4others.org/.
